Officers in Edinburgh have released an image of a man following a robbery in Edinburgh city centre.

The appeal is part of an ongoing investigation into a robbery at St Cuthbert’s graveyard near to King Stables Road. The incident occurred on Friday, February 17, 2023 at around 5.50pm.

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with a robbery at St Cuthbert’s graveyard in February 2023

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police believe the man pictured can assist them in their ongoing enquiries and are appealing for the man himself or anyone who may recognise him, or has information about this incident, to get in touch.

The man is described as white, aged between 35 - 40 years-old and approximately 5ft 9 inches in height. He has a stocky build and facial hair and was seen wearing a dark green or black woolly hat with a thick grey jacket with pockets on the front.