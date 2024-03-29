Police release image of man following robbery at Edinburgh's St Cuthbert’s graveyard
Officers in Edinburgh have released an image of a man following a robbery in Edinburgh city centre.
The appeal is part of an ongoing investigation into a robbery at St Cuthbert’s graveyard near to King Stables Road. The incident occurred on Friday, February 17, 2023 at around 5.50pm.
Police believe the man pictured can assist them in their ongoing enquiries and are appealing for the man himself or anyone who may recognise him, or has information about this incident, to get in touch.
The man is described as white, aged between 35 - 40 years-old and approximately 5ft 9 inches in height. He has a stocky build and facial hair and was seen wearing a dark green or black woolly hat with a thick grey jacket with pockets on the front.
Anyone who recognises the man pictured or has any information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3194 of February 17, 2023.