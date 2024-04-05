Tributes pour in for Louise McTernan who took her life days before she was due to be evicted from her home

A heartbroken Edinburgh man has paid tribute to his 'soulmate' who took her own life just days before she was due to be evicted from her home. Marc Black said he had grown concerned about his partner Louise McTernan days before she was due to be evicted from her flat on March 12, after she began talking about suicide. He asked her mum June to check on her but tragically, Louise had died by the time she reached her.

“I was with her earlier on the day when she died,” said Marc, who met Louise two and half years ago while doing plumbing work in her house. “Recently, she had attempted suicide a couple of times and ended up in hospital. I was worried about her so I asked her mum to go round. By the time she got there, Louise was already gone."

He paid tribute to his 51-year-old soulmate, who he described as ‘an amazing and kind soul’ who ‘helped people whenever she could’. He added that the pair had made plans to move in together.

"She was an exceptional and beautiful woman, inside and out,” he said. “So full of energy and potential and was motivated by being around people. She was going through a very tough time personally, but she still helped people whenever she could.

“She would still stop on the street and buy a homeless person a coffee, or give them money so they could have somewhere to stay.

"She was so kind to me. I quickly noticed how she treated everyone with such respect, no matter their background. Louise to me was just a breath of fresh air. We became best friends.”

Louise had given up her successful career in recruitment to focus on charity work, campaigning tirelessly to help organisations like Streetwork. She was due to start a new job in April and loved to travel but, after the eviction news, Marc said her mental health had spiralled.

Dad-of-five Marc added: "Louise was my soulmate. We did everything together. We were a true team. She is such a loss, I can't put it into words really. I remember once we sat outside at Haymarket with a chippie talking and laughing. After that she told me it was one of the best days she'd had in so long. She just wanted simple life. We loved Edinburgh and were going to move in together.

"She had so much energy and it shone, she made things happen and connected people but never wanted praise for it, so she often stood in the background and let others take the credit."

He said Louise’s death had had a massive impact on all her loved ones, including his children and grandchildren.

"I've got three grandchildren, the youngest Leila is just a couple of months old,” he said. “My daughter is so upset about Louise. She said Leila will miss out on having such an inspirational person by her side.”

Friends of Louise also took to Facebook to express their shock and sadness. One friend said: "I've only just been told the news. I'm going to miss you so much, Lou Lou."

Another friend wrote: "Gutted to hear this news. You were such a kind lady and good to everyone around you. You touched the lives of many and were dealt an unfair hand. RIP"

Another added: "You are loved by many - a glittering star whose energy and positivity during the best of times was unrelenting, infectious and captivating. Our plans now are on hold. But they will come to fruition - we all owe you that."