An Edinburgh nightclub hosted an event in memory of 20-year-old Henry Farron, who tragically died after being hit by a car on Sunday.

Rave collective Alien Disko announced on social media that it would be dedicating its final outing of the year to Henry, who attended every one of its events. Taking place at the Bongo Club on Cowgate last night, a donation table was set up inside the venue, with a GoFundMe also set up for anybody who can’t make it.

Alien Disko has pledged to donate 50% of funds to Henry’s family to help cover funeral costs. Edinburgh local Henry was struck by a grey Volvo on Dundee Street, in the city’s Fountainbridge area on Sunday evening. Emergency services attended, but he sadly died at the scene.

The fundraising page remembers his “cheeky, contagious grin”, sense of humour and ability to light up a room. The young lad, who was said to have a “heart of gold”, was passionate about wildlife, fishing and music.

Taking to social media to announce the event, Alien Disko wrote: “We sadly and tragically lost our good friend Henry at the beginning of the week. For anyone regular to The Bongo Club, you will have probably seen his cheeky and contagious grin lighting up the place. Henry always attended every event of ours, and his presence, humour and vibes were always massively appreciated.

“We had many good laughs and times, on and off the dance floor. Genuinely one of the most down to earth people. With this being said, we’ve decided to dedicate the upcoming event on Friday in honour of our beautiful friend. We will be donating 50% of funds towards Henry’s family to help contribute towards costs for the perfect send-off.

“There will also be a donations table inside the venue (cash and card will both be accepted). This will be sent to Henry’s family once the funds are processed, and we will post our confirmation once sent. Rest in paradise, Henry. You are already, and will forever be, loved and sorely missed.”

The post has since received over 1,700 likes and more than 60 comments from social media users joining in with paying tribute. One wrote: “Incredibly sad news. He’d clearly made an impact on many as many I know have talked about him and how they knew him. What an amazing thing to do for his family and friends.”

A second said: “The greatest guy to ever have the pleasure of knowing, love you forever my pal.”

Another added: “Rest in peace Hendog (sic). you’ll always be on my mind especially at these events.”

The team behind Alien Disko said: “Henry was a close and significant part of our scene, and what has happened has struck very deeply. It felt wrong to go forth and run our event without Henry, as it was his favourite and he attended every single one.

“So, we’ve decided to dedicate the event in honour of our friend. We also decided to utilise the event in a positive and helpful manner, therefore we’re going to be donating 50% of the event proceeds to Henry’s family to help contribute to funeral and memorial costs. The GoFundMe is set up for anyone who can’t make the event and wishes to donate, as well as anyone who would like to generally contribute. “It’s wonderful to see the community come together, it just shows how much of a positive impact Henry had on everyone's lives, how much we was loved and how much he will be sorely missed.

So far the GoFundMe - which is here https://www.gofundme.com/f/henry-farron - has raised more than £5,300.

