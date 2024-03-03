Thomas Wong died with he was in a collision involving a bin lorry while cycling in Edinburgh

He was Thomas Wong, who lived in the Scottish capital. He was riding his bicycle when he was involved in a collision with the bin lorry on Whitehouse Road near to its junction with Braehead Road in Cramond. Thomas died at the scene. Police said a report would be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Thomas’s family paid tribute to their son. They said: “We are utterly heartbroken. Thomas was the perfect son. He was the best little brother to his older sister and was adored by all his family. Thomas went to Cramond Primary School, which he loved. He made good friends there. We will all miss him terribly. We are very grateful for all the sympathy and heartfelt messages we have received from people. Thank you.”

Inspector Andrew Thomson, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Thomas’s family and friends. Specially trained officers are supporting the family at this time.