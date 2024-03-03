Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Breaking

First photo as schoolboy, aged just 11, who died after being struck by bin lorry is named by police

Police have named the 11-year-old boy who died after being struck by a bin lorry in Edinburgh on Friday.
By Ian Swanson
3 minutes ago
Thomas Wong died with he was in a collision involving a bin lorry while cycling in EdinburghThomas Wong died with he was in a collision involving a bin lorry while cycling in Edinburgh
Thomas Wong died with he was in a collision involving a bin lorry while cycling in Edinburgh

He was Thomas Wong, who lived in the Scottish capital. He was riding his bicycle when he was involved in a collision with the bin lorry on Whitehouse Road near to its junction with Braehead Road in Cramond.  Thomas died at the scene.  Police said a report would be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Thomas died after being struck by a bin lorry while cycling near his school on Friday.Thomas died after being struck by a bin lorry while cycling near his school on Friday.
Thomas died after being struck by a bin lorry while cycling near his school on Friday.

Thomas’s family paid tribute to their son. They said: “We are utterly heartbroken. Thomas was the perfect son. He was the best little brother to his older sister and was adored by all his family. Thomas went to Cramond Primary School, which he loved. He made good friends there. We will all miss him terribly. We are very grateful for all the sympathy and heartfelt messages we have received from people. Thank you.”

Inspector Andrew Thomson, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Thomas’s family and friends. Specially trained officers are supporting the family at this time.

“We are continuing with our enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident and would appeal to anyone who may have information, and has not yet contacted police, is to get in touch with officers.  I would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dash-cam or private CCTV footage from the area.”

Related topics:EdinburghPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.