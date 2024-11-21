Edinburgh Zoo's newest star Haggis sees popularity continue to soar as pygmy hippo has cryptocurrency named after her

EDINBURGH Zoo’s newest star’s popularity has continued to soar after having a cryptocurrency named after her. Haggis the pygmy hippo hit the headlines after being born on 30 October, when she was instantly compared to viral icon Moo Deng, a pygmy hippo living in Thailand. Having received a slew of media attention, including being publicly ridiculed on national radio by Greg James and a bemused Scots listener, Haggis remains in the spotlight. Bizarrely, the latest spike in the mini hippo’s popularity comes in the form of a cryptocurrency named New Born Haggis Pygmy Hippo, created on 5 November.

Edinburgh Zoo’s newest star’s popularity has continued to soar after having a cryptocurrency named after her. Haggis the pygmy hippo hit the headlines after being born on 30 October, when she was instantly compared to viral icon Moo Deng, a pygmy hippo living in Thailand.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having received a slew of media attention, including being publicly ridiculed on national radio by Greg James and a bemused Scots listener, Haggis remains in the spotlight.

Bizarrely, the latest spike in the mini hippo’s popularity comes in the form of a cryptocurrency named New Born Haggis Pygmy Hippo, created on 5 November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just two days later, the currency had a total value of £2,379,693 and peaked at £4,553,462 on Sunday. After some ups and downs since then, the value has started to tail off in the last two days.

As of today, it has dropped to £1,695,376, with the price of one Haggis coin coming in at £0.001712.

Unfortunately, its fortunes are continuing to fail, with its trading volume decreasing by 2% in the last 24 hours.

A price decline of 59.20% in the last seven days means it is underperforming compared to similar “meme” currencies and in the global cryptocurrency market overall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cryptocurrencies are often created based on viral trends and spike in popularity over a short period of time before dramatically dropping in value.

An unofficial fan page has also been set up for the zoo’s latest star, reposting snaps and videos of Haggis from its official social media channels and sharing global coverage.

Story: Deadline News by Isla Storie