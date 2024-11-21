Edinburgh Zoo's newest star Haggis sees popularity continue to soar as pygmy hippo has cryptocurrency named after her
Having received a slew of media attention, including being publicly ridiculed on national radio by Greg James and a bemused Scots listener, Haggis remains in the spotlight.
Bizarrely, the latest spike in the mini hippo’s popularity comes in the form of a cryptocurrency named New Born Haggis Pygmy Hippo, created on 5 November.
Just two days later, the currency had a total value of £2,379,693 and peaked at £4,553,462 on Sunday. After some ups and downs since then, the value has started to tail off in the last two days.
As of today, it has dropped to £1,695,376, with the price of one Haggis coin coming in at £0.001712.
Unfortunately, its fortunes are continuing to fail, with its trading volume decreasing by 2% in the last 24 hours.
A price decline of 59.20% in the last seven days means it is underperforming compared to similar “meme” currencies and in the global cryptocurrency market overall.
Cryptocurrencies are often created based on viral trends and spike in popularity over a short period of time before dramatically dropping in value.
An unofficial fan page has also been set up for the zoo’s latest star, reposting snaps and videos of Haggis from its official social media channels and sharing global coverage.
Story: Deadline News by Isla Storie