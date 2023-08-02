Tory Ministers have been branded clueless after defending comparing private school fees with the cost of an overseas family holiday. The Labour Party used a written parliamentary question to press Education Secretary Gillian Keegan and asked her to provide evidence for her claim in the House of Commons.

Keegan claimed that private schools “cost the same as a family holiday abroad”. Schools minister Nick Gibb, told shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson that many private schools were attended by middle-income families who had made “financial choices” to send their children to them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gibb added “The Independent Schools Council (ISC) has confirmed there are around 50 private schools that charge £1,500 or less per term. Research from the travel company Expedia suggests that families spend an average of £4,800 on family holidays each year.”

According to Government data there are currently 2,408 independent schools in England, meaning that 50 represents little more than 2% of the total.

Shadow schools minister Stephen Morgan said: “The Conservatives’ cost-of-living crisis is pushing families to the brink, yet ministers would rather argue over the costs of a holiday. They have no clue about the reality of families’ lives. Labour will choose to improve opportunities for all our children in all our schools, delivering thousands of new, expert teachers and mental health support in every school, funded by ending private schools’ unjustified tax breaks.”

The Labour Party has promised to put an end to the tax breaks enjoyed by private schools and use the revenue to help improve state schools. Currently, private schools across England benefit from an 80% discount on business rates, and they also do not have to pay VAT on school fees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Keegan criticised Labour’s policy and proceeded to make the holiday cost comparison during a Commons clash with Labour’s Ms Phillipson at the most recent Education questions.

Keegan told parliament last month: “Labour have never driven up standards in our schools. Most of our private schools are nothing like Eton or Harrow. They’re far smaller and they charge a lot less. Many cost the same as a family holiday abroad or there’s plenty of parents who choose to forgo life’s luxuries to give their children these opportunities.”