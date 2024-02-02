Ellie Smart: Woman killed after Donetsk Way crash in Sheffield was 'vibrant, loyal colleague and friend'
A woman who died following a car crash in Sheffield has been named
and live on Freeview channel 276
A woman who died in a collision on Donetsk Way in Sheffield last week has been named as Ellie Smart. At around 7.37am last Thursday (January 25), Ellie, aged 29, was walking on Donetsk Way when the collision involving a black Vauxhall Astra occurred.
The driver, a 33-year-old man, remained at the scene and is assisting officers in their investigation. Ellie’s family are absolutely devastated by her death and are being supported by officers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ellie was a communications officer at South Yorkshire Police, and "a very popular colleague and friend", says the force.
Chief Constable Lauren Poultney added: “Ellie was a vibrant young woman who lit up any room she was in. She was passionate about her role, and a loyal colleague and friend. Her loss is felt across the whole force, and we are all holding her family in our thoughts.”
She was taken to hospital following the incident, but sadly passed away later in the day. One bouquet which was left at the scene on Donetsk Way carried the message: "So, so sad. Fly high Ellie."
Officers continue to appeal for witnesses. Anybody who may have been in the vicinity of the incident or may have dashcam footage is asked to call the police on 101 quoting incident number 501 of Thursday 25 January 2024.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.