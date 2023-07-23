Twitter owner Elon Musk is reportedly changing the company’s logo - displacing Larry the bird who has been the face of the social media platform since its inception in 2006

Twitter owner Elon Musk has suggested that he may replace the social media platform’s iconic bird logo with an X. Musk tweeted a three second video showing the letter X, and posted a series of tweets regarding the letter.

The Tesla and SpaceX founder, who bought the company in October, tweeted on Sunday: “And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds”, before quickly adding: “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow”.

The current blue logo, which is known as ‘Larry the Bird’ has been Twitter’s logo since its launch 17 years ago in 2006 - with its current design in use for over a decade, first going live in 2012.

In April, Musk did briefly replace the logo for a short period of time, replacing it with the ‘doge meme’ dog in an apparent nod to the cryptocurrency Dogecoin. An email sent to Twitter’s business partners in the same month said it had been renamed as X Corp following a merger, but that the social media platform would retain its original name.

If the logo was to change, it would add to a host of changes made by Musk since he purchased the social media platform last year, adding to the “verified” blue tick status being monetised in April and a temporary limit at the start of July on the number of posts users were allowed to read.

Elon Musk in June 2023. (Photo: JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)