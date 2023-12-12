A number of people reported to have died following a serious multi-vehicle crash in South Wales on Monday night.

Elwyn Street remains closed following a serious multi-vehicle collision.

A number of people are reported to have died with five taken to hospital following a serious multi-vehicle crash involving a car and a bus, the ambulance service has said. Emergency services were called to Elwyn Street in Coedely, Rhondda Cynon Taf in South Wales at around 7pm on Monday and the road is likely to remain closed through Tuesday morning.

The BBC reported the Welsh Ambulance Service sent 18 resources including seven ambulances and three doctors. However, no details of the number of fatalities have been confirmed. A spokesman said the incident involved a bus and a car, and that they believed a motorbike was also involved.

South Wales Police said the road would be closed "for some time" and drivers should find an alternative route. The police said on X last night: "Emergency services are at Elwyn Street, Coedely in Tonyrefail dealing with a serious incident. The road will be closed for some time and there is traffic build up on the A4119. Please use an alternative route, Thank you for your patience."

Alex Davies-Jones, MP for Pontypridd, said the road was expected to be closed until the morning. She wrote on Facebook : "Elwyn Street, Coedely, near the Stowford Caravan site is currently closed while emergency services attend a serious incident.

"The road will be closed for some time, likely until the morning, and there will be significant traffic build up on the A4119. Please use alternative routes. Thank you for your patience while emergency services close the road to attend the scene."

In a latest update on Tuesday morning, she expressed her condolences to the families affected by the tragedy. She said: "Utterly devastating news coming from our community this morning.All of my thoughts are with the families & loved ones affected by this tragedy.

