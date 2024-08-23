Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Part of Northampton town centre is closed off by police, due to an ongoing investigation.

St Giles Square is closed this morning (Friday August 23) due to a police investigation.

Northamptonshire Police posted on X at around 8am confirming the area will remain closed “until further notice”.

The police force is asking members of the public to avoid the area, as there is no access to St Giles Square from St Giles Street/Derngate or Wood Hill junctions.

The nature of the incident has not yet been confirmed by the police.

The post on X from Northamptonshire Police reads: “Please avoid St Giles Square in Northampton due to a police investigation. St Giles Square will remain closed until further notice and there is no access to the area from St Giles/Derngate or Wood Hill junctions. Thank you for your patience.”

Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for further comment.

More to follow.