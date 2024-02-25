Telling news your way
Emergency services and coastguard called to ‘medical incident’ on Sussex seafront

Emergency services and the coastguard were called to a ‘medical incident’ at a seafront in Sussex.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
4 minutes ago
Police officers alongside ambulance crews and the coastguard were called to Brighton Marina this morning (Sunday, February 25) to reports of a ‘medical incident’.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to reports of a medical incident at Brighton Marina at around 9am this morning.”

A spokeswoman for HM Coastguard added: “HM Coastguard was called to assist the ambulance service at Brighton Marina earlier this morning.

“Shoreham and Newhaven coastguard rescue teams were sent. South Central Ambulance Service and Sussex Police also attended.”

