Emergency services descend on busy Wigan road after reports of collision

Emergency services rushed to a collision in Wigan after an incident on Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses reported seeing ambulances and police cars, while the air ambulance was said to have landed nearby.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area due to road closures.

A police spokesman said: “Officers are responding to reports of a collision on Warrington Road, Wigan, following a call at around 5pm today.