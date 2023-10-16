Emergency services rushed to Piccadilly Gardens after bus crashes into Manchester building
Emergency services are currently in attendance following the crash.
A bus crashed into a building in Manchester city centre on Monday afternoon (October 16), it has been reported. Emergency services were deployed to Piccadilly Gardens after the bus reportedly crashed into a shop.
In a statement, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said on Monday: “At around 1pm today, police were called to reports of a collision involving a bus and a shop in Piccadilly Gardens.
“Police alongside colleagues in the North West Ambulance Service and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue have been in attendance.
“There are road closures in the area whilst emergency services remain at the scene dealing with the collision and officers from GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are in attendance. We would ask members of the public to avoid the area where possible whilst officers establish the full circumstances.”