Emergency services are currently in attendance following the crash.

A bus crashed into a building in Manchester city centre on Monday afternoon (October 16), it has been reported. Emergency services were deployed to Piccadilly Gardens after the bus reportedly crashed into a shop.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said on Monday: “At around 1pm today, police were called to reports of a collision involving a bus and a shop in Piccadilly Gardens.

“Police alongside colleagues in the North West Ambulance Service and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue have been in attendance.

A bus has crashed into a shop in Manchester. (ManchesterWorld)