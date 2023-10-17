Telling news your way
An Emirates flight from Dubai was held at Manchester Airport after police were made aware of an email claiming there was a suspicious package on the flight.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
10 minutes ago
An Emirates flight was held at Manchester Airport on Tuesday evening after a suspected bomb threat.

An Emirates flight was held at Manchester Airport due to a suspected bomb threat. Greater Manchester Police said they received reports around 7.20pm on Tuesday (October 17) after they were made aware of an email claiming there was a suspicious package on a flight.

The police said the EK19 flight from Dubai had landed at the airport and was held for further assessment. The statement said: "The aircraft had landed at Manchester Airport and was held for further assessment.

 "Searches and security checks have been completed, and no suspicious items have so far been found. Passengers have now disembarked the aircraft with extra officers on hand to answer any questions and offer visible reassurance."

Manchester Airport, when contacted, has confirmed the incident but operations have returned to normal since 7.55pm. Emirates has also been approached for comment.

