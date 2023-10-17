An Emirates flight from Dubai was held at Manchester Airport after police were made aware of an email claiming there was a suspicious package on the flight.

An Emirates flight was held at Manchester Airport on Tuesday evening after a suspected bomb threat.

An Emirates flight was held at Manchester Airport due to a suspected bomb threat. Greater Manchester Police said they received reports around 7.20pm on Tuesday (October 17) after they were made aware of an email claiming there was a suspicious package on a flight.

The police said the EK19 flight from Dubai had landed at the airport and was held for further assessment. The statement said: "The aircraft had landed at Manchester Airport and was held for further assessment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Searches and security checks have been completed, and no suspicious items have so far been found. Passengers have now disembarked the aircraft with extra officers on hand to answer any questions and offer visible reassurance."