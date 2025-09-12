Empire State Building shines blue in remembrance of 11 September 2001

Yesterday, the iconic Empire State Building in New York shone its world-famous tower lights in blue from sunset to sunrise in memory of the events of 11th September 2001.

The lighting took place in partnership with the National September 11th Memorial and Museum, along with partners throughout New York City in solidarity for the 24th anniversary of 9/11. The September 11th Memorial & Museum strives to honour the victims and survivors of the horrific attacks through commemoration, exhibitions and educational programs.