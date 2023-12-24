A family has been left heartbroken on the eve of Christmas after their “gorgeous” and “cheeky” 19-month-old boy died unexpectedly.

Sullivan Stapleton (Sully), passed away suddenly in the early hours of Saturday December 16, leaving his parents Nadia and Marty and three sisters devastated. A Go Fund Me fundraiser has now been started to pay for his funeral and a break for the family. Nearly £10,000 of the £5,000 target has already been raised for the Emsworth family.

A statement on behalf of the family said: “Nadia and Marty’s gorgeous 19-month-old son, Sullivan Stapleton, unexpectedly passed away in the early hours of Saturday December 16. Sully was a cheeky little boy who loved everything football. He could always be found wandering around with an apple in his hand, a smile on his face and a glint in his big beautiful hazel eyes.

Sullivan Stapleton. Pic: Family/Go Fund Me

“Nadia, Marty and Sully’s three sisters, Imogen (nine), Madison (seven) and Teigan (three), are all absolutely devastated and utterly heartbroken, as we all are. As a family, we want to do what we can to help and we thought that in addition to our love and unwavering support, we would set up this Go Fund Me page to raise money for two things.

“Firstly, we would like to offset any costs they need towards the funeral - no parents should have to budget for a funeral of their little child. Secondly, we would like to raise money to contribute towards a break for Nadia, Marty and the girls. Once the funeral has taken place, they will need time to grieve and to heal as a family unit of five. We feel that the best way for them to achieve this is to simply get away for a while.

“Thank you for taking the time to visit this page and read our post. Do not feel obliged to donate but if you would like to, any amount however small, would be greatly appreciated. We thank you for your kindness and generosity at this most difficult time for us.”