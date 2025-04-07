Cute panda photos: We challenge you not to smile at these gorgeous pictures and silly panda stories

They often top the list of our favourite animals and it is easy to see why when you take a look at our collection of ten of the cutest panda photos ever.

Pandas are one of the most adored animals on the planet, yet also one of the most in danger of extinction, we are never short of strange stories or cute photos to cheer us up.

Remember the time when a zoo in China was accused of dyeing chow chow dogs black and white to look like pandas? Then there was the zoo in the Chinese city of Zibo which evicted the foxes from their enclosure so they could replace them with a dog disguised as a panda.

So, to cheer you up, here are the sweetest panda photos we could find - beware cuteness overload ahead.

How many pandas can you balance on one board?

These giant panda babies can be found at the Wolong China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda within Wolong Reserve, Sichuan Province.These giant panda babies can be found at the Wolong China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda within Wolong Reserve, Sichuan Province.
These giant panda babies can be found at the Wolong China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda within Wolong Reserve, Sichuan Province. | Pete Oxford / DanitaDelimont.com - All rights reserved.

Too cute to be soooo cold

This poor little baby faced a big freeze in Wolong, Sichuan, ChinaThis poor little baby faced a big freeze in Wolong, Sichuan, China
This poor little baby faced a big freeze in Wolong, Sichuan, China | Keren Su / DanitaDelimont.com - All rights reserved.

Busy day at the office

Clearly a tough day for this Giant Panda ... we've all been there!Clearly a tough day for this Giant Panda ... we've all been there!
Clearly a tough day for this Giant Panda ... we've all been there! | Dennis Brack / DanitaDelimont.com - All rights reserved.

Please remove your head from my behind!

When your head just isn't where you want it to be! These new pandas at China's National Zoo were excited to play in their outside cage.When your head just isn't where you want it to be! These new pandas at China's National Zoo were excited to play in their outside cage.
When your head just isn't where you want it to be! These new pandas at China's National Zoo were excited to play in their outside cage. | Dennis Brack / DanitaDelimont.com - All rights reserved.

Too cute to separate

So close they look attached at the hip as these babies forage on snow in Wolong.So close they look attached at the hip as these babies forage on snow in Wolong.
So close they look attached at the hip as these babies forage on snow in Wolong. | Keren Su / DanitaDelimont.com - All rights reserved.

Forget WWE, this is real wrestling

Who is winning? It is definitely a cuteness overload at Sichuan.Who is winning? It is definitely a cuteness overload at Sichuan.
Who is winning? It is definitely a cuteness overload at Sichuan. | Keren Su / DanitaDelimont.com - All rights reserved.

Welcome to the world, little one

A welcoming head lick as this mother panda welcomes her cub into the world.A welcoming head lick as this mother panda welcomes her cub into the world.
A welcoming head lick as this mother panda welcomes her cub into the world. | Keren Su / DanitaDelimont.com - All rights reserved.

Rolling through bamboo fun

There is no way to beat the amount of fun a panda cub can have playing in bamboo bush!There is no way to beat the amount of fun a panda cub can have playing in bamboo bush!
There is no way to beat the amount of fun a panda cub can have playing in bamboo bush! | Keren Su / DanitaDelimont.com - All rights reserved.

There’s no room for me!

It is either a race to the top or one of those days when you're reminded of being last to be picked in the school playground.It is either a race to the top or one of those days when you're reminded of being last to be picked in the school playground.
It is either a race to the top or one of those days when you're reminded of being last to be picked in the school playground. | Pete Oxford / DanitaDelimont.com - All rights reserved.

Can I have a bit of privacy please?

When you're minding your own business and there's just now where to hide.When you're minding your own business and there's just now where to hide.
When you're minding your own business and there's just now where to hide. | Bill Bachmann / DanitaDelimont.com - All rights reserved.

Humans are the greatest threat to some of the planet’s most loved animal species and pandas are no exception. There are now only around 1,800 pandas left in the world. However, lots of work is going on to protect the remaining creatures in China, As Gengda Wolong Panda Center reminds us: Endangered means we have time, extinction is forever. You can find out more about the work of the panda centre here.

