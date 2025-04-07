Cute panda photos: We challenge you not to smile at these gorgeous pictures and silly panda stories
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Pandas are one of the most adored animals on the planet, yet also one of the most in danger of extinction, we are never short of strange stories or cute photos to cheer us up.
Remember the time when a zoo in China was accused of dyeing chow chow dogs black and white to look like pandas? Then there was the zoo in the Chinese city of Zibo which evicted the foxes from their enclosure so they could replace them with a dog disguised as a panda.
So, to cheer you up, here are the sweetest panda photos we could find - beware cuteness overload ahead.
How many pandas can you balance on one board?
Too cute to be soooo cold
Busy day at the office
Please remove your head from my behind!
Too cute to separate
Forget WWE, this is real wrestling
Welcome to the world, little one
Rolling through bamboo fun
There’s no room for me!
Can I have a bit of privacy please?
Humans are the greatest threat to some of the planet’s most loved animal species and pandas are no exception. There are now only around 1,800 pandas left in the world. However, lots of work is going on to protect the remaining creatures in China, As Gengda Wolong Panda Center reminds us: Endangered means we have time, extinction is forever. You can find out more about the work of the panda centre here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.