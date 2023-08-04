A planning consultant for the Duke's company said if his plan was not approved "it’s the intention to bring access to an end"

The Duke of Northumberland could end up closing an allotment site on his West London estate if his proposal for dozens of new homes fails, a public inquiry has heard.

In October 2021, Ralph Percy, of one of the UK's richest families, lost an application to build 80 flats on part of his heritage-listed West London estate after the council received more than 900 objections from locals.

The plot of land in question is home to the Park Road allotments, which locals have used to grow fresh produce for the community for more than a hundred years.

But his company, Northumberland Estates, maintains it needs the funding from the proposed new apartment block to bankroll repairs to Syon House - his 500-year-old estate. His appeal has this week gone to a public inquiry, with MPs, councillors, allotments-holders, and lawyers for Northumberland Estates all arguing their cases.

Duke of Northumberland Ralph Percy wants to replace allotments with dozens of new homes on his Syon House London estate (NationalWorld/Getty Images)

The estate has promised housing for people priced out of the market and new, likely smaller allotments on the land - while Isleworth councillor Salman Shaheen slammed the bid to "bulldoze" the plots as an ill-conceived plan designed to "line the already deep pockets" of one of the UK's richest families.

On Friday (4 August), the inquiry heard there was “every likelihood the site would be closed” should the appeal fail. Estate trustees would have a “decision to make about permanent closure”, Northumberland Estates planning consultant Pauline Roberts said.

The allotment site could have “plenty of other uses” that would be achieved “without requiring planning permission, like using it for biodiversity credits”, she added.

Allotment licences have not been renewed by Northumberland Estates since 2021, the inquiry was told. Ms Roberts continued: “If the plans are approved there would be 38 allotments protected for the next 50 years.

“If not approved, there’s every likelihood the site would be closed... There has been a long-term ambition to redevelop the site. If the appeal is dismissed, it’s the intention to bring access to an end.”