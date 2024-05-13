American Museum of Natural History: Curator detained in Turkey for allegedly smuggling spider samples
and live on Freeview channel 276
An American Museum of Natural History curator has been detained by police in Turkey, after allegedly trying to smuggle hundreds of spider and scorpion samples out of the country.
Lorenzo Prendini, an expert on arachnids at the prestigious New York museum, has claimed he has permits from the government to conduct his research. However, the Associated Press reports that he was detained by police at Istanbul Airport on Monday (13 May), while allegedly trying to take about 1,500 samples out of the country.
The state-run Anadolu news agency report that local police seized 58 clip-on bags from his luggage, containing 1,500 endemic scorpions, tarantulas, and spiders. Also seized were 88 plastic tube bottles containing liquids, it reports.
“The DNA information of endemic species of poisonous animals living in Türkiye can be used for medication production. It is estimated that one litre of medicine derived from scorpion venom has a market value of around $10 million [US],” the news report said.
Footage published by the Demiroren News Agency showed officers searching hand luggage and removing plastic bags that appeared to be packed with dead spiders and scorpions. In emailed comments to The Associated Press, Mr Prendini said the police had disregarded permits from the Turkish government to conduct his research, in collaboration with Turkish scientists.
“The police completely ignored this and relied on the testimony of an ‘expert’ who has a conflict of interest with my collaborators… and whose scientific research is highly questionable,” he said. “The police have completely violated due process and it appears they would like to find me guilty in the court of public opinion.”
The museum’s website lists Mr Prendini as the curator of its spider, scorpion, centipede and millipede collections. His spider and scorpion work had taken him to more than 30 countries, according to his bio, and his current research focused on understanding the evolution and geographic distribution of scorpions - as well as lesser known arachnids like sun and whip spiders.