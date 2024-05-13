Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The top arachnid expert is being held by police at Istanbul Airport, after he was allegedly found with 1,500 spider and scorpion samples.

An American Museum of Natural History curator has been detained by police in Turkey, after allegedly trying to smuggle hundreds of spider and scorpion samples out of the country.

Lorenzo Prendini, an expert on arachnids at the prestigious New York museum, has claimed he has permits from the government to conduct his research. However, the Associated Press reports that he was detained by police at Istanbul Airport on Monday (13 May), while allegedly trying to take about 1,500 samples out of the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The state-run Anadolu news agency report that local police seized 58 clip-on bags from his luggage, containing 1,500 endemic scorpions, tarantulas, and spiders. Also seized were 88 plastic tube bottles containing liquids, it reports.

Mr Prendini is the curator of the American Museum of Natural History's spider, scorpion, and centipede collections (Photo: DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

“The DNA information of endemic species of poisonous animals living in Türkiye can be used for medication production. It is estimated that one litre of medicine derived from scorpion venom has a market value of around $10 million [US],” the news report said.

Footage published by the Demiroren News Agency showed officers searching hand luggage and removing plastic bags that appeared to be packed with dead spiders and scorpions. In emailed comments to The Associated Press, Mr Prendini said the police had disregarded permits from the Turkish government to conduct his research, in collaboration with Turkish scientists.

“The police completely ignored this and relied on the testimony of an ‘expert’ who has a conflict of interest with my collaborators… and whose scientific research is highly questionable,” he said. “The police have completely violated due process and it appears they would like to find me guilty in the court of public opinion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad