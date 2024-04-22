Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Pennine Heritage Trust, in partnership with Hebden Bridge Literary and Scientific Society and Stop Calderdale Wind Farm, have organised the forum, which will be held next month.

It is in response to Calderdale Wind Farm Ltd’s proposals for a 65-turbine wind farm on more than 2,300 hectares of land at Walshaw Moor.

The firm say the wind farm could be England’s biggest if it progresses and has submitted a scoping report to Calderdale Council to help identify the significant likely effects of the project, which would need to be fully assessed as part of a future planning application.

Campaigners against the wind farm proposals lobbied councillors at Halifax Town Hall before a recent council meeting

The proposals have already seen concerns raised by groups ranging from Campaign for the Protection of Rural England to the estate of the late Poet Laureate Ted Hughes, who was born in Mytholmroyd.

The forum will be held at the Birchcliffe Centre, Birchcliffe Road, Hebden Bridge, on Wednesday, May 15, from 7.30pm.

Admission is free and there is no advance booking needed, but people are asked to note seating is limited to 350 and the Birchcliffe Centre has very limited parking so they are asked to park in Hebden Bridge itself and walk up.

The forum will feature a number of speakers on different aspects of the impact the turbines may have, including cultural and environmental, if the proposals go ahead.

They include nature and travel writer and broadcaster Horatio Clare; poet and chair of the Ted Hughes Network Dr Steve Ely; Andy Mather, who is an ecologist from Halifax Scientific Society; and Bede Mullen, who is Chair of Slow the Flow.

The company counter-argues that the wind farm will bring benefits, not least in terms of renewable energy which it says will help combat climate change.