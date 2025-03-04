They are known to be deadly to bee colonies - but it turns out that invasive Asian hornets are eating hundreds of different species of insects, including many important for pollination.

Researchers’ findings, from tests of the guts of more than 1,500 larvae, raise new concerns over the “extra threat” the hornet poses to native insects already under pressure from farming, changes in land use and chemical pollution.

The study also highlights the potential impact on agriculture, with 43 of the 50 most commonly identified species in the hornet larvae’s diet known to visit flowers – including Europe’s three main crop pollinators.

The researchers from the University of Exeter carried out genetic analysis in a method called “deep sequencing” to identify prey species in the guts of more than 1,500 hornet larvae from 103 nests in Jersey, France, Spain, and the UK.

They identified 1,449 different prey which had been fed by adult hornets to their larvae in the nests, more than half of which (55%) could be identified as a specific species.

Prey included a wide range of flies, wasps, bees, butterflies, moths and spiders, with honeybees, common wasps and blow flies most commonly found.

While the hornets have a preference for honeybees, which were found in all nests and almost all samples, a wide range of other species were also recorded, showing they are “opportunistic” and prey on any creatures that are abundant in the areas near their nests.

Europe’s top three crop pollinators – the honeybee, buff-tailed bumblebee and the red-tailed bumblebee – were all found among the top 50 prey species identified.

The study’s lead author Siffreya Pedersen said: “Asian hornets are known to prey on honey bees, but until now the full range of their diet hasn’t been tested. The diet varied strongly over the seasons and between regions, showing that they are highly flexible predators.

And she said: “Insects play vital roles in enabling ecosystems to function – including pollination, decomposition and pest control. Most insect populations are in decline due to factors such as habitat destruction and chemical pollution. The expanding area inhabited by Asian hornets poses an extra threat.”

The study is published in the journal Science Of The Total Environment.

What are Asian hornets?

The Asian hornet or yellow-legged hornet, a voracious invasive, is native to south east Asia and arrived in France in a cargo of pottery from China. It was discovered in Lot-et-Garonne in the south west of France in 2004, and spread rapidly across the continent. It is now established in France, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, Italy, Switzerland, Germany and Jersey. Its main prey is honeybees, and it can kill 50 bees a day.

It was first seen in the UK in 2016 in Tetbury, Gloucestershire, and there have been regular sightings since, including 44 confirmed in 2024 – largely in Kent and East Sussex, although a rapid response approach to destroy hornets and nests has stopped its spread in Britain.

On the whole Asian hornets are not dangerous to humans, but can prove a health risk to those who have allergies to hornet or wasp stings.

The Asian hornet is smaller than the European hornet, which is native to the UK. Adult Asian or yellow-legged hornet workers are approximately 25mm long, while European hornet workers tend to be approximately 30mm in length. Yellow-legged hornet queens may be up to 30 mm long, while European hornet queens may be up to 35 mm. The yellow-legged hornet abdomen is mostly black except for the fourth abdominal segment which has a yellow band. It also has yellow legs and an orange face.

What do I do if I see an Asian hornet?

The government would like people to report sightings, and these will be investigated and if necessary Asian hornet nests will be destroyed.

Asian hornet sightings in the UK

There were 45 confirmed sightings of Asian hornets in the UK in 2024. These are the records published by the government.

Bexhill on Sea, East Sussex: 12 November – nest destroyed

South Alkham, Kent: 1 November – nest destroyed

Udimore, East Sussex: 1 November – nest destroyed

Coldred, Kent: 25 October – nest destroyed

Great Maxfield, East Sussex: 16 October – nest destroyed

Great Maxfield, East Sussex: 26 September – nest destroyed

Southampton, Hampshire: 24 September – nest destroyed

Rye Harbour, East Sussex: 9 September – 2 nests destroyed

Ardingly, West Sussex: 9 September – nest destroyed

Lydd, Folkestone & Hythe, Kent: 8 September – 2 nests destroyed

Dymchurch, Kent: 5 September – nest destroyed

Baldslow, East Sussex: 3 September – nest destroyed

Elham, Kent: 3 September – 2 nests destroyed

Goodnestone, Kent: 3 September – nest destroyed

Temple Ewell, Kent: 30 August – nest destroyed

Lydden, Kent: 27 August – 2 nests destroyed

Alkham, Kent: 27 August – nest destroyed

Ramsgate, Kent: 22 August – nest destroyed

Great Maxfield, East Sussex: 2 August – nest destroyed

Barham, Kent: 4 July – single hornet captured

Four Oaks, East Sussex: 6 June – single hornet captured

Martin’s Mill, Kent: 4 June – single hornet captured

Martin’s Mill, Kent: 30 May – single hornet captured

Four Oaks, East Sussex: 30 May – single hornet captured

Etchinghill, Kent: 30 May – single hornet captured

St Margarets Bay, Kent: 24 May – single hornet captured

Canterbury, Kent: 24 May – nest destroyed

Four Oaks, East Sussex: 22 May – single hornet captured

Alkham, Kent: 22 May – single hornet captured

Four Oaks, East Sussex: 21 May – single hornet captured

Etchinghill, Kent: 17 May – single hornet captured

Denton, Kent: 17 May – single hornet captured

Four Oaks, East Sussex: 13 May – single hornet captured

Four Oaks, East Sussex: 13 May – single hornet captured

Lympne, Kent: 10 May – single hornet captured

Four Oaks, East Sussex: 25 April – single hornet captured

Four Oaks, East Sussex: 24 April – single hornet captured

Four Oaks, East Sussex: 16 April – single hornet captured

Romford, East London: 27 March – single hornet captured

Ash, Kent: 11 March – single hornet captured