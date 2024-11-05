Avocados: Not the bad guys but victims of misinformation

As avocados continue to rise in global popularity, they’ve become the target of misinformation, particularly concerning their environmental impact—specifically their water consumption and carbon footprint.

However, much of this negative attention is misplaced or exaggerated, with data showing that avocados are, in fact, a far more sustainable option than they are often portrayed.

With the global spotlight increasingly focused on climate change and the environmental effects of food production, industries worldwide are being pushed to adopt more sustainable practices. The avocado industry is no exception and has been leading efforts to reduce its environmental footprint while maintaining its position at the top of the clean 15 foods[1].

Avocados as Scapegoats

Clean 15

One of the biggest misconceptions about avocados is their water usage. The truth is avocados consume more or less the same water as other fruits and vegetables, and far less than many popular foods such as tea, coffee, chocolate and meat products. Studies reveal that avocados have a total average water footprint of around 800 litres per kilogram and just 2.4 kg of CO2 emissions per kilogram, Avocados use roughly 8 to 10 times less water than beef, chocolate and coffee and produce 25 times fewer greenhouse gases than beef, 10 times less than cheese, and about the same as that of other fruits.

Additionally, avocados often thrive in regions with high rainfall, meaning they often rely on rainwater rather than irrigation. Even when drip irrigation is necessary, in regions prone to drought, efficient water management is key to ensuring environmental protection and crop resilience. “Avocados have unfairly become the scapegoat in emotional discussions about water usage in agriculture. But the reality is very different," says Dr Julio Berbel, agricultural and water expert and professor from the Universidad de Córdoba, “It’s time to recognise them as a sustainable option.”

The Reality of Shipment

Another misconception surrounding avocados is their carbon footprint, particularly about transportation. Contrary to common belief, most avocados consumed in Europe and the UK are transported by sea rather than by air. According to the International Chamber of Shipping, shipping avocados by sea generates 25 times fewer greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions than vehicle transportation and 145 times fewer emissions than air freight.[2] This commitment to shipping efficiency significantly reduces the environmental impact of transporting avocados over long distances.

Global Average Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Additionally, the avocado industry is working to minimise its carbon footprint at the farm level. As perennial plants, avocado trees play a crucial role in carbon sequestration by capturing and storing CO2. A mature avocado tree can absorb approximately 22 kg of CO2 per year[3], which helps mitigate the industry's overall greenhouse gas emissions. Furthermore, avocado farming contributes to soil preservation and erosion prevention, promoting healthier ecosystems.

Minimal Pesticides

Avocados have also earned a spot among the Top 15 “cleanest” fruits when it comes to pesticide use. A report by the Environmental Working Group (EWG) found that less than 2% of avocado samples showed any detectable pesticide residues, thanks to the fruit’s thick skin, which naturally protects the edible portion from external contaminants. This makes avocados not only a healthy choice but also a cleaner, more environmentally friendly option compared to many other fruits and vegetables.

Ethical Farming and Community Growth

Water Footprint of Different Food

Beyond sustainability, avocado farming plays a significant role in supporting local communities and economies in regions such as Peru, Colombia, Kenya, and South Africa. Avocado farms in these areas provide employment and fair wages for thousands of workers, many of whom rely on the industry for their livelihoods. The World Avocado Organisation (WAO) has been a key advocate for ethical farming practices that protect both the environment and the workers involved in avocado production.

“Our goal at the World Avocado Organisation is to create a balance between meeting the global demand for healthy diets, protecting the environment, and improving the lives of those who grow and harvest avocados,” says Zac Bard, Chairman of WAO.

Healthy Option For The People and The Planet

As discussions around climate change and sustainable food systems intensify, avocados are proving that they are not only a nutritional powerhouse but also can have a positive impact on the environment and communities. With relatively low water usage, minimal pesticide exposure, and environmentally friendly farming practices, avocados offer a sustainable and nutritious choice for consumers.

The World Avocado Organisation

Through the use of advanced farming technologies, ethical practices, and a commitment to reducing their environmental impact, the avocado industry is paving the way for a more sustainable future. Compared to many commonly criticised foods like beef, coffee, and chocolate, avocados stand out as a smarter, eco-conscious option for consumers looking to make better choices for both their health and the planet.

