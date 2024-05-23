Bella the beluga: Activists want lonely whale in South Korean mall to be freed - after loss of her companions
Animal activists are protesting outside a South Korean shopping mall, calling beluga whale who has been alone in her tank for nearly five years now to be returned to the sea.
Two marine mammal groups, international charity the Dolphin Project and South Korea’s Hot Pink Dolphins, have started an online petition calling for Lotte World Aquarium - situated in a shopping mall in Seoul - to rehabilitate and release their last remaining beluga whale. Bella, who was caught in the wild in 2013, has been alone in her tank for nearly five years now. Her two tankmates, Belli and Bello, reportedly died in 2016 and 2019 respectively - with her only companions since being human visitors to the mall, the groups say.
The Dolphin Project has criticised her tank, describing it as “barren” and “artificial”. “Bella is on display all day for visitors to take photos and videos with her. People are often seen banging on her tank in an effort to get her attention. It is time Bella was given the freedom she was promised,” they wrote in their petition.
In an open letter to the Lotte Group - one of South Korea’s richest corporations - chairman Dong-Bin Shin and CEO Dong-Woo Lee, the activists claim the aquarium’s owners promised to rehabilitate and evaluate Bella for release back into the ocean. “As a species that lives and thrives in a pod and family dynamic, I believe it is unjust and cruel to keep her isolated and alone,” the letter says.
“Her tank mates died in 2016 and 2019, and at that time you pledged to release her. Nearly five years later, you have not made any progress towards this goal. Lotte is one of the richest corporations in South Korea and has the financial means to help create a sanctuary for Bella in order for her to be rehabilitated and evaluated for release back into the ocean,” the letter continued.
Hot Pink Dolphins co-founder Yak-Gol Jo said that Bella had been seen showing signs of stress and boredom. “She is often seen spinning in small circles in her tank, or floating listlessly on the surface of the water... It is time for Lotte to stand behind their commitment to rehabilitate and evaluate Bella for release. She deserves to regain the freedom that was stolen from her.”
Beluga whales are social animals who usually form pods of around 10 animals in the wild. They are pure white in colour, and are known for the particularly large, squishy ‘melon’ on their heads - used for echolocation. Belugas typically live for 30 to 35 years in the wild, according to the WWF. Bella is thought to be around 13 years old, and her companions lived to be about five and 12, the Guardian reports.
Lotte World Aquarium told the British newspaper that it was “ready to send the beluga whale at any time”. It said it was having discussions with a committee composed of the oceans and fisheries ministry, animal rights groups and whale experts so that Bella could be released “based on a scientific and practical plan”. It did not respond to the Guardian’s questions about her wellbeing.
Bella’s story has drawn parallels with the case of Lolita - an elderly captive orca in the US. Lolita was captive for more than half a century before her death, on the brink of plans that would have allowed her to finally see the ocean again. She had been housed in a small, isolated tank at Miami Seaquarium in Florida with a smaller dolphin for company - who sparked controversy when he was moved to another theme park rather than being freed after her death.
