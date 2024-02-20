Cuttlefish, penguins and tardigrades all feature in our 'obscure' animal fact round-up! (Photos: Getty Images)

Ladies and gentlemen, brace yourselves for a zoological rollercoaster of wild wonders! Today, we're delving into the thrilling world of animal curiosities that'll make your eyebrows do the tango and your imagination pirouette.

Forget about lions, tigers and bears; we're talking about the unsung heroes of the animal kingdom.

These critters have tricks up their sleeves, or should I say, scales, fur or feathers. So, grab your safari hat, put on your nature detective monocle, and let's embark on a quirky quest through an enchanting land of 'Animazing' facts!

Sloths Can Swim

Despite their slow-moving reputation, sloths are surprisingly good swimmers. They use their long arms to paddle efficiently, and they can hold their breath for up to 40 minutes. So, if you ever find a sloth in need, it might just be a skilled swimmer!

Elephants Are Excellent Swimmers Too

Elephants are known for their size and strength, but did you know they're also fantastic swimmers? They use their trunk as a snorkel and can effortlessly glide through the water, covering great distances. Elephants truly are the gentle giants of both land and water.

Cows Have Best Friends

Cows are social animals and form strong bonds with others in their herd. Researchers have discovered that cows have best friends and can become stressed when separated from them.

Just like humans, these bovine buddies prefer to spend their time with those they love.

Penguins Propose with Pebbles

Adélie penguins express their love through the gift of pebbles. Male penguins search for the smoothest, most appealing pebbles to present to their potential mates.

If the female accepts the pebble, they've just sealed the deal on their penguin partnership, and a beautiful courtship begins.

Butterflies Taste with Their Feet

Butterflies might seem delicate, but they're equipped with an interesting sensory feature. They "taste" with their feet!

Chemical receptors on their feet help them determine whether a plant is a suitable place for laying eggs. It's a unique way these colourful insects navigate their surroundings.

Ants Have Two Stomachs

Ants may be tiny, but they are efficient creatures. They have two stomachs - one for their own food and another called a "social stomach" to store food for other ants.

This communal dining system helps ensure the survival of the entire colony, emphasising their teamwork.

Hippopotamuses Produce "Blood Sweat"

Hippos secrete a reddish fluid often referred to as "blood sweat," although it's neither blood nor sweat.

This secretion acts as a natural sunscreen, protecting their sensitive skin from the harsh African sun and also has antimicrobial properties, keeping the hippos healthy in their watery environments.

Snails Have Thousands of Teeth

Snails might seem slow and gentle, but they possess a remarkable set of teeth. A typical snail can have thousands of microscopic teeth arranged in rows on their tongue, known as a radula.

This unique dental arrangement helps them scrape and break down their food efficiently.

Tardigrades Can Survive Extreme Conditions

Tardigrades, or water bears, are microscopic animals capable of surviving extreme conditions. They can endure intense heat, freezing temperatures, radiation, and even the vacuum of space.

This incredible resilience has earned them the reputation of being the toughest creatures on Earth.

Meerkats Assign Babysitting Duties

Meerkat communities have a unique social structure. Adult meerkats take turns serving as babysitters for the group's young.

This cooperative babysitting helps ensure the safety and well-being of the pups while allowing other members to forage for food. Teamwork is essential in the world of meerkats.

Cuttlefish Have W-shaped Pupils

Cuttlefish, relatives of squids and octopuses, have remarkable W-shaped pupils.

These pupils help them perceive polarised light, enhancing their ability to detect prey and communicate with other cuttlefish. The sophisticated vision of cuttlefish contributes to their success as agile and skilled hunters.

Star-Nosed Moles Are Speedy Eaters

The star-nosed mole has a bizarre-looking nose covered in 22 fleshy appendages, resembling a star.

This specialised nose is the fastest-known foraging organ in any mammal, allowing the mole to identify and consume prey in a fraction of a second. It's a super-quick and efficient dining strategy in the mole world.

Spiders Can Balloon Through the Air

Some spider species engage in "ballooning," a behaviour where they release silk threads into the air and use the wind to travel.

This aerial dispersal helps them explore new territories, find mates, and escape predators. It's a remarkable feat of tiny arachnid aviators.

Caterpillars Have More Muscles Than Humans

Despite their tiny size, caterpillars are muscular powerhouses. They have more muscles than humans – around 4,000!

These muscles, arranged in a coordinated manner, enable caterpillars to move with remarkable precision, showcasing the incredible biological diversity in the insect world.

Platypuses Are Biofluorescent

Platypuses, already known for their unique appearance, have another surprising trait – they are biofluorescent.

Under ultraviolet light, their fur, eyes, and even webbed feet emit a vibrant blue-green glow. The purpose of this biofluorescence in platypuses remains a fascinating mystery for researchers.

Ducks Have Multiple Eyelids

Ducks possess three eyelids – one for normal vision, one for keeping the eyes moist, and a third, transparent one that acts like goggles underwater.