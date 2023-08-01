The former Prime Minister once slammed conservation surveys for the amphibians as a newt-sance

Plans for a proposed swimming pool at Boris Johnson's Oxfordshire estate have been hampered - by the very newts he once criticised as an annoyance slowing down the UK's house-building aspirations.

The Telegraph reports the former Prime Minister has lodged a planning application with the South Oxfordshire District Council to build an 11-metre swimming pool at his country manor - but the council's countryside officer has lodged an objection, saying that his pool could put the local newt population at risk.

Johnson famously took aim at the native amphibians in 2020, saying delays to construction caused by newt conservation surveys were "a massive drag on the prosperity of this country,” according to the Guardian.

He now lives at Grade II-listed Brightwell Manor, with his wife Carrie and their three young children.

South Oxfordshire District Council's Edward Church said in his official report that there were known to be populations of great-crested newts in the area, and Johnson's estate had both a pond onsite, and a "moat" - both within 250 metres of where he wants to put the pool.

“Based on the information available to me currently, I am of the opinion that there is a reasonable likelihood that [great-crested newts] are present and could be impacted by the proposed development," he continued, adding that the swimming pool site was in “the red zone of highest risk” for the amphibian.

Mr Church advised that Johnson should carry out a protected species survey if he wanted the application approved. The Telegraph reported that this could mean Johnson has to find and relocate all of the newts living near his new pool, or build new, suitable habitats for them.

The great crested newt is the UK's largest newt species. They spend the early part of their lifecycles in ponds, before heading onto land to hunt for insects in woodland and hedgerows. They spend the winter hibernating underground, among tree roots or under old walls.

While not endangered, the species is on the decline, and the UK's population is of international importance. They are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act in the UK - and are also protected in Europe.