British wildlife photographer Paul Goldstein shares his favourite pictures of 2024

From Kenya to Brazil, a nature guide and conservationist has shared his favourite photographs of the last 12 months. Paul Goldstein has worked across five continents in 2024, taking in some of the hottest and coldest places on the planet.

Destinations have ranged from the high plains of Kenya to the ice of Spitsbergen, the wetlands of Brazil, to the cold of Baffin Island - and Norfolk. Wimbledon-based Paul said: "My eternal quest for the perfect photograph goes on, a pilgrimage I know will never bear fruition but I'll keep trying."

So take a seat and enjoy Paul’s favourite shots and admire the beauty nature has to offer.

Arctic fox in Spitsbergen, Norway.

Leopards in Naboisho Conservancy, Kenya.

Lions in Mara North Conservancy, Kenya.

Bears feed on fish in British Colombia, Canada