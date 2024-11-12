City & Country beach clean and sponsorship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Litter pickers and bin bags at the ready, City & Country recently hit West Mersea Beach to help clear up their local shoreline. A team of City & Country from the luxury housebuilder’s Sanderling Reach development came together to gather waste from the island’s most popular seaside spot.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The beach clean is just part of many initiatives City & Country are involved in across Mersea Island this year, as a way of giving back to the local community.

More recently, City & Country continued its year-on-year support of Mersea Regatta and Mersea Week back in August and is partnering with the Dabchicks Sailing Club again in November for their end of season race and party, Dabfest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shelley West, Group Sales and Marketing Director at City & Country, said: “We are a local, Essex based community housebuilder, so ensuring that we give back to the areas in which we build in is so important to us here at City & Country. This beach clean is another worthy cause that the Sanderling Reach team can stand proudly behind, following their various commitments to other groups across this, and past, summers. Mersea is such a vibrant spot, with its stretches of beautiful coastline just 500 metres from Sanderling Reach, the coast is such a huge part of our residents lives all year round, we’re so pleased the team has come together to get involved in the litter picking.”

Sanderling Reach has been designed to reflect its tranquil coastal location and offers the perfect blend of traditional and modern living. Currently available is a collection of two, three, four and six -bedroom homes, with prices starting from £395,000 for a two-bedroom semi-detached home and up to £1,105,000 for a six- bedroom detached home with Part Exchange available on selected properties.

The development is currently running a £10k Spend As You Wish incentive package on their The Rushley property and have new homes ready to move in to now. The Sanderling Reach marketing suite is open Thursday to Monday from 10am – 5pm, located off Seaview Avenue, West Mersea, CO5 8BY. To find out more or book a viewing for the newly launched show home, call 01206 598 409, or visit www.cityandcountry.co.uk.