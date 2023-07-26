Key figures from the Met Office's State of the UK Climate 2022 report

– 2022 was the warmest year on record in the UK, and was 0.9C above the 1991-2020 average

– 40.3C, recorded at Coningsby, Lincolnshire, on 19 July, is the highest temperature ever recorded in the UK

– All of the UK's top 10 warmest years since 1884 have taken place since 2000

– The last decade (2013-2022) was the warmest 10-year period on record since 1659

– The number of frosty days fell 15 to 23% on the 1961-1990 average

– 2022 was also the warmest year since 1870 for sea surface temperature

– Sea levels around the UK have risen by around 18.5cm since the 1900s - 11.4cm of that happened in the last 30 years

– A warm February meant flowers and insects emerged one to 10 days earlier than they did between 1999 and 2020, on average

– Throughout the year, leaves stayed on trees seven to 16 days longer than the 1999-2021 average, because of warmer seasons either side of summer

– Five of the 10 wettest years for the UK since 1836 have occurred in the 21st century

– Between 2013 and 2022, UK winters were 10% wetter than the 1991-2020 average, and 25% wetter than 1961-1990