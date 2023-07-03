Water cremation is set to be offered by Co-op Funeralcare as a sustainable alternative to traditional burials or cremation.

The process, known as resomation, or as alkaline hydrolysis, uses a mix of potassium hydroxide and water to break down human remains.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The solution quickly converts tissue and cells into a watery state of micromolecules, with one cycle taking approximately four hours.

Soft bones remain and these are then dried and reduced to a white powder, which can be returned to relatives in an urn.

The introduction of the process in the UK will mark the first time in more than 120 years that an alternative to burial or cremation will be widely available for funerals since the introduction of the Cremation Act in 1902.

Water cremation sees the deceased being enclosed in a biodegradable pouch (Image: PA)

Research suggests resomation is a more sustainable option as it does not release toxic gases, air pollutants or polluting fluids.

Advertisement

Advertisement

By comparison, cremating a body leads to the release of carbon dioxide and potentially toxic gases while burials can lead to the risk of groundwater contamination.

The Co-op, which arranges more than 93,000 funerals every year, said it will be working with sustainability experts and academia to further validate existing research during its initial regional pilot and first locations to be announced later this year. The intention is to later expand the service to all Co-op clients.

The practice is growing in popularity in the majority of US states, Canada and South Africa, but burials or gas cremations remain the two options for UK families.

Co-op has also updated the government on its plans to make the process available in the UK as questions on new burial methods were raised at the Synod of Church of England earlier this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anti apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died in 2021, is the most high-profile figure to choose resomation for his own funeral.

Whilst resomation is not illegal, it will be subject to compliance with relevant health, safety and environment regulations and the Law Commission is currently reviewing existing laws to see how it can accommodate new burial methods.

A YouGov poll commissioned by Co-op Funeralcare found that 89% of UK adults had not heard of resomation but once explained, almost a third said they would choose it for their own funeral if available.

Furthermore, nearly a fifth of adults who have arranged a funeral in the last five years said they would have considered resomation for their loved one’s funeral had it been an option at the time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Professor Douglas Davies, an anthropologist, theologian and death rites expert at Durham University, said: “The rise in ecological and sustainability concerns over the past decade combined with a desire to be part of nature or laid to rest in a natural setting, means more people are considering the environmental impact of their body once they die.

“The reduced carbon footprint that may come with Resomation compared with other forms of body disposal, means it will no doubt be of interest to many people as the practise is increasingly made available in the UK.

Gill Stewart, managing director of Co-op Funeralcare said introducing “innovative and sustainable options” for clients is “an absolute priority”.

She explained: “Up until now choice has been limited to burial or cremation. We’ve seen from the rapid uptake of newer funeral options such as direct cremation, that when choice in the funeral market is broadened, this is only a positive thing both for the bereaved and for those planning ahead for their own farewell.”

Advertisement

Advertisement