The deer which got caught in fencing had become tangled around the tree.

The deer was spotted by a concerned walker who called the RSPCA to rescue the animal

The RSPCA was contacted by a concerned member of the public who found a struggling deer in Morley, Derbyshire on Friday, November 3. The animal was struggling after getting his antlers caught in some fencing, which had then become tangled around a tree.

RSPCA inspector Kristy Ludlam who attended the incident said: “The deer seemed to have got himself caught upside down in the tree and was thrashing around so much trying to free himself. In these situations, our main priority is to calm the animal down so we can try to rescue them.”

Thankfully, Kristy monitored the deer and he managed to free himself before running off unscathed. Kristy added: “It was lovely to see him dashing back into the trees where he belongs! Sadly, when wild animals get themselves stuck they sometimes panic which can make the situation worse. It’s really important that if you see a wild animal in this situation get in touch with us so we can try and help as quickly as possible.”