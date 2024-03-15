Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A worldwide movement which calls on people to give up an hour of their weekend to show their commitment to our planet's future is back for another year.

The date for Earth Hour 2024 has now been set, with WWF's global grassroots environmental awareness event set to take place on Saturday, 23 March this year. Beginning in Australia in 2007, the Earth Hour movement has now grown to millions of participants in 185 different countries, with many major world landmarks taking part and going dark each year.

The event typically involves turning off the lights in your home or business for an hour - from 8.30 to 9.30 pm. The largely symbolic action allows people across the globe to unite, and show their leaders they care about nature and the climate - and the future of our planet.

So, which famous UK buildings can we expect to shine a little less bright on the big day in 2024 - and can you still take part without turning off your lights? Here's everything you need to know:

It will be lights out for the London Eye this year, for Earth Hour 2024 (Photo: thelastminute.com/Supplied)

Which UK and London landmarks will be taking part this year?

Many of the UK’s most prominent landmarks will be switching of their lights in support this year. So far, we know these will include the London Eye, the four Tate museum (across London, Liverpool and Cornwall), and Buckingham Palace.

Bella Sereno, environmental and sustainability manager at Tate, said: "We at Tate are delighted to participate, raising awareness and solidarity on a global level. A reminder to us all on what needs to be done and how impactful we can all be together."

What difference does turning off your lights for an hour make?

It's worth noting that Earth Hour is intended to be largely a symbolic action. However, WWF says it has never has it been more important than now to send a message to world leaders that we must take urgent action to tackle the nature and climate crisis - with the world fresh off the back of its hottest year ever recorded.

"All over the world, animals and people are losing their homes because we’re destroying forests, polluting rivers and oceans and making the climate crisis worse," WWF said in a statement. "But there is hope. We can all play our part in taking small actions to make a difference. By switching off and giving an hour for earth, we are all helping to bring our world back to life."

This is not to say, however, that turning off the lights makes no difference whatsoever. A 2014 study by UC Davis researchers looking at hundreds of changes in electricity demand during Earth Hour - across six different years and 10 different countries - found that the event cut power use by an average of 4% each year.

What other ways could you 'give an hour to the Earth?'

Turning off your lights is not the only way to take part. This year, WWF is asking people to give an hour for the Earth on 23 March - something anyone can accomplish in all sorts of ways. Here are some of the nature charity's recommendations:

