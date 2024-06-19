EVs: Electric truck shows range anxiety a thing of the past with 800-mile road trip
The 20 tonne, 17-metre-long electric truck, belonging to Danish engineering group Danfoss, has completed a colossal journey of more than 800 miles (1,300 kilometres) from Denmark to France. The voyage was part of “the world’s biggest electric road trip”, a non-profit event organised by GodEnergi.
It saw a convoy of 48 electric cars - plus the truck - travel from Nordborg in Denmark through Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium, before it arrived in Le Mans, France, over the course of three days last week. Participants had to rely on power from their cars to camp out overnight - even when cooking, on electric barbecue grills.
The feat suggested that ‘range anxiety’ - considered a big hurdle in EV uptake - was not necessarily the barrier it was perceived to be, and showed it may well be possible to electrify much more of the transport network than we currently have. According to the International Energy Agency, trucks and other heavy transport emitted 1.776 million tons of carbon dioxide in 2020 alone - but 45% of all goods transported by road in Europe travelled less than 300km.
Danfoss chief sustainability officer Torben Christensen said: “48% of all trucks in Denmark drive less than 300 kilometres per day and 62% of all heavy-duty truck journeys across the EU are under 400km. Therefore, we see neither technological nor practical barriers to converting to fully electric trucks.”
The technology to cover long distances was already there, he continued, all it took was a little forethought - like setting up charging infrastructure at freight terminals so charging and loading could happen at the same time. “For a large part of the trucks, there is no reason to have range anxiety, and at the same time electrification of heavy transport will make a significant contribution to the green transition.”
The truck, part of the company’s fully electric fleet, took part in the three-day journey specifically to highlight the electrification and decarbonisation potential of the heavy transport industry. It was equipped with a number of special components designed by Danfoss; including onboard chargers which enable fast overnight charging using more readily-available AC power outlets.
GodEnergi CEO Jan Darville added that all 115 participants in the event loved motorsports and cars, but at the same time “want to prove that it is possible to cover long distances in electric vehicles”. He was pleased Danfoss, as an electrification industry leader, was able to take part - and show that trucks could be a part of that too. “The technology and the opportunities are there.”
