More than 500,000 tulips consisting of 100 different tulip species are now in bloom at Tulleys Farm in Turners Hill. Visitors can enjoy a touch of Holland as they encounter a vibrant tapestry of colours, ranging from the deepest purples and blues to the most luminous yellows and reds as they meander through the fields.

A spokesperson for Tulleys Farm said: “Each variety of tulip adds its own unique charm and character to the landscape, creating a mesmerising visual feast. These fields are not just a treat for the eyes but also offer a peaceful escape into nature, where the beauty of these flowers can be truly appreciated. Whether you're a tulip enthusiast, a lover of natural beauty, or simply seeking a tranquil retreat, our colourfields are a perfect destination.”

Visitors can also enjoy traditional Dutch street food, refreshing drinks at the farm’s quaint tulip bar, and capture the essence of spring in photos with Tulleys’ iconic windmill as a backdrop. The tulip fest will continue through April and May.

1 . West Sussex tulip fields More than 500,000 tulips are currently in bloom at Tulleys Farm in West Sussex. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . West Sussex tulip fields There are rows and rows of tulips as far as the eye can see Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . West Sussex tulip fields There are blooms of every colour Photo: Eddie Mitchell