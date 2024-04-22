Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Google is celebrating Earth Day 2024 with its traditional custom ‘Google Doodle’.

The artistic image will be spotted by millions of people using the search engine today, coinciding with Earth Day. According to the tech company, the image - which spells out the famous ‘Google’ logo - features aerial shots of “the planet's natural beauty and biodiversity”. The company added: “The Google letters showcase some of the places across the globe where people, communities and governments work every day to help protect the planet’s natural beauty, biodiversity and resources. These examples offer the promise of hope and optimism, but also remind us that there's much more to do to address the climate crisis and biodiversity loss.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘G’ in the logo features the Turks and Caicos Islands, the first ‘O’ features Scorpion Reef National Park in Mexico while the second ‘O’ shows Vatnajökull National Park, Iceland. The second ‘G’ shows Jaú National Park in Brazil, the ‘L’ comes from Great Green Wall, Nigeria, and the ‘E’ features Pilbara Islands Nature Reserves in Australia.

The Google Doodle for April 22, 2024 celebrates Earth Day, a worldwide annual event which celebrated the protection of the environment. (Credit: Google)

The search engine added: “Around the world, people are increasingly coming to Google to search for ways to live more sustainably. Today over a billion people globally will observe Earth Day, a reminder to practice sustainable habits year-round, and to continue the work needed to conserve water, electricity, and other resources.”

What is Earth Day?

Earth day is an annual worldwide event that takes place every year on April 22. It is used by billions of people across the world to show their support for the environment and environmental causes.

It was first launched in 1970, with the 2024 edition celebrating its 55th year. Each year, events take place around the world and online, allowing supports to get involved with environmental causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, the theme of the event is ‘Planet vs Plastics’ with Earthday.org, the events official co-ordinator, calling for a 60% reduction in the production of all plastics by 2040. Kathleen Rogers, president of Earthday.org, said: “The word environment means what surrounds you. In the case of plastics we have become the product itself – it flows through our blood stream, adheres to our internal organs, and carries with it heavy metals known to cause cancer and disease.