How is so-called 'green hydrogen' made?

According to Scottish Power, 'green hydrogen' is made when electricity from a renewable source like wind or solar energy is used to split water (usually from a freshwater source like a river) into its two components - hydrogen gas and oxygen gas - using a process called electrolysis. This involves a piece of equipment called an electrolyser.

The hydrogen gas can be transported to storage tanks via the sea, road, or pipelines, and can then be used for things like powering high temperature industry processes, refineries, and steel works; the food and drink industry; producing fertilisers for agriculture; plus powering shipping, aviation, rail, and long-range buses.

Using renewable forms of energy such as wind and solar can mean the entire production process results in zero carbon emissions, Scottish Power says.