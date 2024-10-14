Harwes Farm: Community farm launches corporate patron scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Today, Colne’s community farm - Harwes Farm CIC - launches a corporate patron programme and announces its first patron: SMART Technologies.

Harwes Farm CIC is a not-for-profit community farm with 57 acres of unspoilt woodland, located in beautiful Pendle with views across our glorious Lancashire landscape. Behind the Farm’s remarkable natural beauty is a serious purpose: to ensure that everyone has access to nature for education, health and wellbeing.

Today the Farm launches its corporate patron programme, providing a way for local businesses to support the Farm’s charitable work. SMART Technologies is the first company to sign-up and become a Harwes Farm Patron.

Patrons provide much needed funds to support educational programmes for children at risk of exclusion from school; community projects that boost health and wellbeing; animal care to make sure the animals are looked after and site maintenance to keep the farm safe, accessible and beautiful for all visitors.

Gill Taylor, the Founder and Director of Harwes Farm CIC, says: ‘We are over the moon to have SMART Technologies as our very first patron. With their help we’ll be able to provide a stimulating learning environment for children who are not thriving at school. Thanks to Angela and the SMART technologies team for believing in our work!”

Becoming a patron is just one way of supporting the farm. Companies are also invited to use the Farm for team building activities, employee volunteering, away days and as a meeting space. Employees can get involved in dry stone walling, allotment management, animal care and conservation projects.

To find out more about becoming a patron and support this remarkable place, contact Gill Taylor at [email protected].

Angela Townsend, UK & I Director at SMART Technologies, said: “Harwes Farm is an exceptionally special place, and I had the privilege of witnessing the profound impact that immersing children in nature can have on their development. This experience is further enriched when combined with SMART technology offering a collaborative and inclusive learning environment that enhances educational outcomes; blending nature with innovative tech solutions. On a personal note, this initiative resonates with me deeply, as it connects with my own background—I was raised on a neighbouring family farm and now live in the local area."