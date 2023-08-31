Campuses across the UK are being urged to embrace their competitive side, and sign up for a challenge which will help protect their friendly neighbourhood hedgehogs.

From 19 September to 30 November, the British Hedgehog Preservation Society says schools, colleges and universities can sign up as a trash-busting team in this year's Big Hog-Friendly Litter Pick challenge - with teachers, families and neighbours able to chip in for the team's trash total too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief executive Fay Vass said litter causes a real problem for hedgehogs. "Things like crisp packets, elastic bands, takeaway cups and plastic bags can trap or injure hedgehogs and this sometimes even results in death," she said.

"We’re proud that our Hedgehog Friendly Campus programme is launching the challenge for the fourth year running, and we want as many people as possible to take part.”

Schools are encouraged to share photos of their hog-friendly trash picking exploits with the hashtag #pick4prickles (NationalWorld/Adobe Stock)

In a new campaign video, which features British Hedgehog Preservation Society patrons Megan McCubbin, said that more than two million pieces of litter are dropped in the UK every day.

"Hedgehogs and other wildlife can get tangled up in it, and sometimes even make it for food and nesting material," she explained. "But with your help, we can get litter back in the bins where it belongs."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jo Wilkinson from Hedgehog Friendly Campus said last year, they had more than 1,500 volunteers take part, who collected up almost 1,000 binbags full of litter. "We’re really hoping to beat last year’s trash total," she added.

Hedgehogs in trouble

Hedgehogs tottering around the garden at dusk are an iconic and treasured sight across British backyards, but native hedgehogs are now listed as vulnerable to extinction on the Red List for Britain’s Mammals 2020.

Campaign group Hedgehog Street says numbers have plummeted in recent years - with up to 75% disappearing in some parts of the countryside.

There are other ongoing campaigns to better protect hedgehogs too, like the Hedgehog Friendly Fencing campaign. Members of the public are asked to help get the campaign rolling by letting their local fencing companies know there is a market for built-in 'hedgehog highways' - in a bid to make garden fencing with ready-made hog-friendly spaces available as industry standard.

How do I sign up?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Universities, colleges, and primary schools interested in signing up can register on the Hedgehog Friendly Campus webpage here.

Interested students and staff members are encouraged to ask their institution to sign up if they are not already, while members of the public who want to help should get in touch with their local schools or universities to find out if they are registered - so they can add their efforts to the team's trash total.