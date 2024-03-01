Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Football fans can now tune in to a different kind of tournament featuring their favourite clubs, in the UK's first-ever 'hedgehog cup'.

Britain's native hedgehogs need help now more than ever - with the species currently listed as vulnerable to extinction on the Red List for Britain’s Mammals. Campaign group Hedgehog Street says numbers have plummeted in recent years - with up to 75% disappearing in some parts of the countryside.

The inaugural Hobsons’ Hedgehog Cup - run by The British Hedgehog Preservation Society (BHPS) and sponsored by Hobsons Brewery - aims to lend the iconic garden critters that helping hand. The Hedgehog Friendly Football League will see 47 clubs, from small local teams to Premier League competitors, drawn to 'play' each other - not by scoring goals, but by completing hedgehog-friendly actions.

Hedgehog-friendly actions can include anything from social media shout-outs to handing out leaflets with season tickets (Photo: WWF/PA Wire)

The first draw took place this week, with some of the first round fixtures including Leicester City versus Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Oxford United, Manchester City versus Cheltenham Town, and Chelsea against the Bolton Wanderers. Clubs will now have six weeks to score points before the next round.

Actions that score points include spreading the word about hedgehog-safe groundskeeping, getting clubs to place ‘check for hedgehogs before using’ warning stickers on maintenance machines, social media shout-outs, getting fans involved in their home gardens, and even charity matches. There will be six rounds in total, with the Hedgehog Cup final scheduled for Autumn 2024.

BHPS chief executive Fay Vass said that this cup is an opportunity for smaller clubs to take on the giants, in a battle to win a piece of silverware which shows they care for wildlife and the environment. "Whilst there may not be many hedgehogs at the stadiums, there certainly will be in fans gardens and maybe at training grounds too, so it’s vital we get the message out there about being mindful of wildlife when we do maintenance or gardening."

This is the first ever Hobsons’ Hedgehog Cup, and she said they were really excited to see all 47 clubs get stuck in, and encourage their Men’s, Women’s and Academy teams to all get involved in scoring points. "Hedgehog numbers are in serious decline and it’s more important than ever that we stand together to help protect their welfare and habitats – supporting the Cup and the Hedgehog Friendly Football League is a brilliant way to do just that."

Around the UK, there are also plenty of other great initiatives going on behind the scenes to save hedgehogs Scientists have recently developed 3D-printed hedgehog 'crash test dummies' to help test robotic lawnmowers - and make sure they aren't posing a risk to garden wildlife. Meanwhile, a Change.org petition to give hedgehogs better legal protection has now attracted more than 200,000 supporters.