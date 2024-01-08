Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two senior Tory MPs have hit out at Rishi Sunak ahead of voting on a bill to expand the North Sea's oil and gas production.

Sir Alok Sharma, who was president of the Glasgow Cop26 climate summit, said he will not support the Offshore Petroleum Licensing Bill when MPs vote on it later tonight (8 January). The former Cabinet minister described it as a “smoke and mirrors” exercise which reinforces the perception that the UK is “rowing back from climate action”.

While Chris Skidmore, the former Net Zero Tsar, resigned as a Tory MP so would not have to vote for the bill. In a lengthy statement posted on X last Friday (January 5). He said: “This Bill would in effect allow more frequent new oil and gas licences and the increased production of new fossil fuels in the North Sea. It is a Bill that I have already stated my opposition to, by not voting in the King’s Speech debate in protest at the Bill’s inclusion in the Government’s legislative programme.

“As the former energy minister who signed the UK’s net zero commitment by 2050 into law, I cannot vote for a Bill that clearly promotes the production of new oil and gas.“ He added: "To fail to act, rather than merely speak out, is to tolerate a status quo that cannot be sustained. I am therefore resigning my party whip and instead intend to be free from any party-political allegiance.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Labour would oppose the bill, describing it as "a waste of time". “It isn’t going to make any difference at all – zero impact – on energy bills,” he said. "What you’ve got is a government that’s wasting its time trying to pass legislation to create a dividing line with the Labour Party rather than to solve the problem.”

Tory MP Chris Skidmore has said he will stand down as an MP over the Government's bill on new oil and gas licences

What is the Offshore Petroleum Licensing Bill?

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "We believe the regular licensing for industry will increase certainty for industry and it will boost investor confidence. I’m not going to speculate on whether more licences will be granted - that’s a decision partly for the companies themselves, but we believe this bill will provide the necessary certainty and confidence to make those decisions.

"What we want to achieve is energy security in line with our Net Zero commitments, we believe this bill is an important part of that. Our aim is to secure energy security and avoid a situation where we’re relying on foreign regimes with higher emissions in the future. The spokesman claimed that this will not make the UK "a net exporter or increase carbon emissions beyond our carbon budget".

An oil platform standing amongst other rigs that have been left in the Cromarty Firth near Invergordon in the Highlands of Scotland. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

However, charity Friends of the Earth said the bill is doing "huge damage" to the UK's reputation at home and around the world. Jamie Peters, head of climate, commented: “As people face another winter of soaring energy bills, the Prime Minister’s relentless posturing and efforts to woo the oil and gas industry, including through this harmful bill, will do nothing to improve energy security or lower our bills.

“Senior MPs from his own party are speaking out over the huge damage this policy is doing at home and globally, as it adds more fuel to the fire of the UK’s backtracking on key climate commitments, including the recent Cop28 agreement to transition away from fossil fuels. Unleashing the UK’s huge potential for homegrown renewable energy and improving the energy efficiency of our homes would cut bills, create jobs, lower emissions, improve energy security and boost the economy."

How did my MP vote on the Offshore Petroleum Licensing Bill?

The vote for the Offshore Petroleum Licensing Bill's second reading will happen tonight (8 January) at around 10pm. The debate for its second reading will start around 7.15pm, and could last around three hours.

Conservative MPs will be expected to vote with the government, however Sir Alok Sharma has threatened to vote against the bill and Chris Skidmore resigned the whip so he didn't have to vote for the bill. Opposition parties, including Labour, the Scottish National Party and the Liberal Democrats, will vote against the bill.