Residents fill water containers from a municipal tanker in New Delhi on Tuesday, amid scorching heatwave conditions

More than 100 people have died as Northern India swelters in what officials are now calling its longest heatwave ever - with dozens more reported deaths in the last few days.

The greater Delhi area, as well as a number of other regions, have been experiencing temperatures and frequent heatwave conditions throughout May. The mercury has lingered in the mid-40s this week, which local broadcaster NDTV says is more than 5C above average for this time of year. Night has brought little relief, with temperature lows remaining in the 30s. The Indian Meteorological Department forecasts than the intense heat could linger on until the annual monsoon season finally hits the north - usually later this month.

The Times of India report some 20 deaths in hospitals over the past two days. But Delhi police also say they have recovered 50 bodies in the last 48 hours, although they could not confirm whether all of the deaths were due to the heat. The Centre for Holistic Development, an NGO working with the capital’s homeless, told NDTV that they believed 80% of those being found dead were homeless.

Although official figures currently have the heatwave’s death toll at about 110 between 1 March and 18 June, the Independent reports, although the NGO says it has now recorded 192 deaths in the communities it works with alone. “Heatwaves significantly worsen the already difficult circumstances of homeless people, making them particularly vulnerable to heat-related health issues like heat exhaustion, heatstroke, and dehydration due to their lack of access to shelter or cooling facilities,” it said in a report.

In a post on X - formerly known as Twitter - on Tuesday (19 June), India’s Ministry of Health wrote that the Minister was reviewing the heatwave situation, as well as how prepared Delhi’s hospitals were to handle it. Special heatwave units were being set up in government hospitals to treat people suffering heatstroke and heat exhaustion, it said in a statement, and each suspected heat-related death would be investigated.

The Ministry has also published a series of videos and infographics advising people how to avoid heat-related illnesses while the high temperatures persist. This advice includes moving to a cool place and drinking electrolytes to rehydrate - as well as seeking medical help quickly if you think something is wrong.

India is not the only part of the world experiencing heatwave conditions right now. Much of the US is currently in the grips of a ‘heat dome’, while a number of Muslim worshippers on their pilgrimage to Mecca also died in the last week, as Saudi Arabia faced extreme heat.

The United Nations recently confirmed that every single one of the past 12 months has broken temperature records. It’s now calling for urgent action to prevent the advertising of fossil fuels and a “windfall” tax on fossil fuel company profits, to lock in an urgently-needed pivot away from them while there is still time to rein in more warming.

The UN also released the results of the world’s biggest ever climate survey on Wednesday (20 June), which found that 80% - or four out of five - people globally want their governments to take stronger action to tackle the climate crisis. Even more - 86% - wanted to see their countries set aside geopolitical differences and work together on tackling climate change.

More than 75,000 people from 77 different countries took part, with a global majority also supporting a quick transition away from fossil fuels. There was generally more support for increased climate action from the biggest-polluting countries, and from women as opposed to men.