Kashmir Goats lend a hoof to maintain iconic Whipsnade Zoo chalk white lion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

15 Kashmir goats have arrived at Whipsnade Zoo to lend a helping hand, or hoof, to the maintenance of the sprawling SSSI (Site of Special Scientific Interest), which surrounds the iconic 147m chalk White Lion.

Also known as Kashmiri goats, the 15 game-changing grazers have been moved to the conservation zoo from the Great Orme in Wales, specifically to help preserve natural biodiversity across the 600-acre site.

1,500 species of native flora and fauna adorn Whipsnade Zoo in the heart of the Bedfordshire countryside, making the UK’s largest zoo not just a home for endangered species from around the world, but a vital haven for local wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Whipsnade White Lion (nicknamed ‘Roary’ by volunteers) and the surrounding SSSI are cared for by the zoo all year round, using wildlife-friendly methods to protect the native plants and animals,” explained Sarah Forsyth, Curator of Mammals at ZSL (The Zoological Society of London).

A Kashmir goat stares into the camera at Whipsnade Zoo

“We currently have around 20 volunteers who come and clear the lion each Thursday, which takes an enormous amount of effort and dedication from them. We are unable to use pesticides or machinery on our site due to the sensitivity of the biodiversity in the area, making the work of our volunteers and conservation grazers more vital than ever.”

Whipsnade Zoo’s chalk downs grassland is a rare and important habitat for wildlife in Britain, especially butterflies and orchids. The Kashmir goats will graze the land in the same way the downs were traditionally maintained, which will ensure the site is in the best condition it can be in, and biodiversity is carefully preserved.

Kashmir goats make the perfect hungry heroes because of their hardy nature. The 15 nannies will be well equipped to enjoy grazing the SSSI in all weather conditions and munching on a diet of robust plants such as thistles, brambles, and nettles. They will be joining Whipsnade Zoo’s existing conservation herd of Soay sheep, who focus more on grasses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah explained that Whipsnade Zoo’s long history of working with the breed meant the Colwyn Bay Borough Council contacted the Bedfordshire zoo directly about giving the goats a new patch to graze.

Kashmir goats grazing the downs at Whipsnade Zoo

“One of our Kashmir goats, Billy, was descended from the royal herd that lives on the Great Orme. He was selected to be the mascot for the Royal Welsh Regiment, and he served in the army for eight years, before returning to Whipsnade Zoo for his retirement,” Sarah said.

“It’s lovely to have Kashmir goats at Whipsnade Zoo again, and the new herd will be doing some really important work to make sure our site a place where all our wonderful wildlife can thrive.”

A visit to Whipsnade Zoo is not only a fantastic day out with the family, but every ticket goes towards supporting all our wonderful wildlife. Book tickets today and support ZSL, the international conservation charity behind Whipsnade Zoo, to continue its vital conservation work at www.whipsnadezoo.org.