Lawn expert warns gardeners to be on high alert for fungal disease

Garden lovers have been warned to be on the lookout for a fungal disease that will leave ugly patches on their lawn during wet weather.

Red thread is one of the most common ailments that can affect grass, especially when it is deficient in nitrogen. It thrives when lawns are wet and with the UK set for the dampest summer in a century, experts say it could be the perfect breeding ground for red thread issues. Chris McIlroy from The Grass People explained: “The disease doesn’t kill the grass completely, but it does leave unattractive yellow and brown patches. “Red thread can develop throughout the year, but it is most common in summer and autumn - particularly when there has been a lot of rain, which is forecast to be the case this year. “Thankfully, the treatment of the disease is relatively simple and your grass should recover completely, leaving you with a lush and healthy lawn.” The first signs are a reddish tinge to the grass, which becomes brown and then takes on a bleached-out appearance. Mr McIlroy added: “You will notice needles forming that are a pink-red colour. This fungus threads its way through your grass and will eventually take over.” Patches can vary in size, but are most commonly between 7cm to 25cm in diameter. Rainfall followed by warmer weather is the ideal condition for red thread to thrive, with the humidity helping it to grow and spread. Mr McIlroy said: “If you think you have red thread patches on your lawn it is important to treat the areas with nitrogen as soon as possible. “Lawns that aren’t fed lack nitrogen and this encourages the fungus to take over. The best approach is to feed your lawn a nitrogen-rich fertiliser to cure your red thread problem and prevent it in future. “Either granular or liquid feed is ideal for the job and will get to work on your turf fast - making it green and red thread free. “Improving the drainage of your lawn is also a good idea, as this will decrease the amount of moisture in it, while scarifying and aerating the turf will also help ward off the threat. “One thing to be aware of, especially during a period of heavy rainfall, is that the nitrogen might be washed away if there is a downpour soon after treatment, so it is vital to keep an eye on conditions.”