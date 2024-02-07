Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A litter picker says he feels like his work to clear Kettering’s River Ise is being undone after discovering another pollution discharge.

Nick Urquhart was removing waste from a stretch of the water on February 1 when he came across what he said looked like ‘milk with frothy curdling’ in an outflow culvert.

The discovery, found between the A14 and Burton Latimer’s Station Road, is now being investigated by the Environment Agency. It is believed to have come from a nearby pipe.

Nick, who won an award from then Prime Minister Theresa May in 2018 for his litter picking efforts, said: “I was in disbelief initially and then just pure disappointment. Having put so much work in over the last 15 years to help the river, each time this happens you feel like your work is being undone.”

In recent years Nick has cleared tens of thousands of items from the River Ise as well as other watercourses. Just two days ago he was clearing litter from a section which he said was strewn with sanitary products and wipes and he said he fears for wildlife in the area.

The litter hero said: "The river is in a constant state of flux and every time it recovers from damage it seems there’s another incident. It’s up against industry and water pollution and it’s very hard for the wildlife.”

An Environment Agency spokesman said the cause of the pollution has not yet been confirmed. The spokesman added that they are working with Anglian Water and nearby businesses to work out what happened and to make sure it doesn’t take place again.