A new survey shows Sunak's net zero policy rowback might not be as popular in Tory constituencies as he might have hoped

The lion's share of voters in a key Conservative heartland back climate and nature policies, polling has found, leading to warnings the government's net zero policy u-turn may backfire on them.

A new survey - conducted by professional market research agency Survation on behalf of Greenpeace - polled 20,000 people nationwide, with 70% saying environmental issues would affect how they voted at the next election.

This comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunakannounced delays to a host of net zero policies on Wednesday (20 September), including pushing a ban on new petrol and diesel cars - originally set for 2030 - back five years. However, he also increased the amount of money available for heat pump grants, from £5,000 to £7,500.

In southern England's 'blue wall' seats, defined as areas which voted Conservative in 2019 but remain in the 2016 Brexit referendum - and considered more likely to switch to voting for other parties - support for government climate intervention was actually slightly higher than the national average.

Voters in Conservative heartlands overwhelmingly back climate and nature policies, a new survey shows (Photo: Nick Cobbing/Greenpeace/PA Wire)

Of those who responded to the survey, 85% said they wanted the government to provide more financial support for insulating homes, with 73% wanting more government funding for heat pumps.

More than 79% believed the government should invest more in renewable power and subsidised rail travel - to make it cheaper than driving.

About 80% of blue wall respondents said they supported a wealth tax on the richest 1% of people to fund climate change action, with 87% supporting a loophole-free windfall tax on oil and gas profits.

Greenpeace UK climate campaigner Georgia Whitaker told PA the results showed climate change mattered to voters in some of the most hotly-contested seats, "and they want bold policies to tackle it".

“But in a desperate attempt to play politics with the climate, Sunak risks haemorrhaging his party’s support in Tory strongholds and key marginals," she continued.

She warned the "endless flip-flopping" on important issues like climate change could badly backfire against Sunak’s party at the next election, unless the government changes tack.

Alongside the survey results, the NGO has launched a campaign to encourage people to become “climate voters” at the next general election, expected next year. They are aiming to recruit a million climate voters - who choose candidates who are committed to reducing the UK’s emissions in line with scientific advice - and would be door knocking with a focus on marginal and blue wall areas.