The lion's share of voters in a key Conservative heartland back climate and nature policies, polling has found, leading to warnings the government's net zero policy u-turn may backfire on them.

A new survey - conducted by professional market research agency Survation on behalf of Greenpeace - polled 20,000 people nationwide, with 70% saying environmental issues would affect how they voted at the next election.

This comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunakannounced delays to a host of net zero policies on Wednesday (20 September), including pushing a ban on new petrol and diesel cars - originally set for 2030 - back five years. However, he also increased the amount of money available for heat pump grants, from £5,000 to £7,500.

In southern England's 'blue wall' seats, defined as areas which voted Conservative in 2019 but remain in the 2016 Brexit referendum - and considered more likely to switch to voting for other parties - support for government climate intervention was actually slightly higher than the national average.

Voters in Conservative heartlands overwhelmingly back climate and nature policies, a new survey shows (Photo: Nick Cobbing/Greenpeace/PA Wire)Voters in Conservative heartlands overwhelmingly back climate and nature policies, a new survey shows (Photo: Nick Cobbing/Greenpeace/PA Wire)
Of those who responded to the survey, 85% said they wanted the government to provide more financial support for insulating homes, with 73% wanting more government funding for heat pumps.

More than 79% believed the government should invest more in renewable power and subsidised rail travel - to make it cheaper than driving.

About 80% of blue wall respondents said they supported a wealth tax on the richest 1% of people to fund climate change action, with 87% supporting a loophole-free windfall tax on oil and gas profits.

Greenpeace UK climate campaigner Georgia Whitaker told PA the results showed climate change mattered to voters in some of the most hotly-contested seats, "and they want bold policies to tackle it".

“But in a desperate attempt to play politics with the climate, Sunak risks haemorrhaging his party’s support in Tory strongholds and key marginals," she continued.

She warned the "endless flip-flopping" on important issues like climate change could badly backfire against Sunak’s party at the next election, unless the government changes tack.

Alongside the survey results, the NGO has launched a campaign to encourage people to become “climate voters” at the next general election, expected next year. They are aiming to recruit a million climate voters - who choose candidates who are committed to reducing the UK’s emissions in line with scientific advice - and would be door knocking with a focus on marginal and blue wall areas.

The campaign is backed by a number of from high-profile celebrities, including Stephen Fry, Peter Capaldi, Olivia Colman, Mel B, Will Poulter and Joe Lycett, who have also put their signature to an open letter alongside 100,000 other people, demanding politicians take stronger action on climate.

