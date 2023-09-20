Suella Braverman says the government is "not going to save the planet by bankrupting the British people"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rishi Sunak is reportedly set to push some of the government's net zero pledges onto the backburner - a move that has sparked fierce criticism from across the political spectrum.

The Prime Minister has confirmed he will make a speech this week to “set out an important long-term decision”, following reports that he would use one to row back on green targets. The BBC reports this may include weakening the plan to phase out gas boilers from 2035 and delaying the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars – currently set for 2030 – by up to five years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PA reports the Prime Minister could also be considering axing plans for new energy-efficiency targets for private rented homes.

Sunak said on Tuesday (19 September) that the government remains committed to the target of net zero emissions by 2050, but will achieve it “in a better, more proportionate way”.

Sunak is reportedly poised to water down a number of green policies (Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

In his late-evening statement, he said: “For too many years politicians in governments of all stripes have not been honest about costs and trade offs. Instead they have taken the easy way out, saying we can have it all.

“This realism doesn’t mean losing our ambition or abandoning our commitments. Far from it. I am proud that Britain is leading the world on climate change. We are committed to Net Zero by 2050 and the agreements we have made internationally, but doing so in a better, more proportionate way," he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our politics must again put the long-term interests of our country before the short-term political needs of the moment... No leak will stop me beginning the process of telling the country how and why we need to change."

Speaking on LBC, Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the government was still "absolutely committed to rolling out our net zero commitments by 2050", in line with its international commitments.

But said they were "goals, not straitjackets”, and added: "We’re not going to save the planet by bankrupting the British people."

The upcoming announcement has already drawn sharp criticism from across the political spectrum, with some senior Tories reportedly planning to write letters of no confidence in Sunak if he goes ahead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Green policies have reportedly been in the firing line since the Tories narrowly held on to the outer-London seat of Uxbridge in a recent by-election - with pundits citing the Labour-aligned London Mayor's controversial ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ) expansion as the reason for the party's loss.