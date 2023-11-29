Natural England will assess locations, though the final decision rests with the government

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rishi Sunak has unveiled a plan to establish a new national park in England while focusing on safeguarding urban wildlife havens and preserving trees as part of a nature-centric initiative announced in anticipation of the Cop28 climate summit beginning on Thursday (30 November).

The government package, designed to enhance accessibility to natural spaces, includes the launch of the process to establish a national park in the new year, a proposal first outlined in the 2019 Tory manifesto.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It also includes a competition for a new national forest, and the implementation of 34 new landscape recovery projects spanning England. The plans cover 200,000 hectares of land, which encompass woodlands, rainforests and sustainable food production. Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is a national park?

Sheep are contained in a field bound by dry stone walls in the Peak District national park (Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

A national park is a designated area recognised for its natural beauty, unique landscapes and/or its significant cultural heritage.

These areas are protected and managed to conserve their scenic, environmental and cultural values, while also providing opportunities for public enjoyment and understanding of the natural world.

National parks in the UK receive funding from various sources, including government allocations, local authorities, grants, and contributions from organisations and charities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This funding is used for various purposes, including conservation efforts, visitor management, infrastructure maintenance, education programs, and supporting local communities.

Certain activities within national parks may be restricted or regulated by law to safeguard the environment, such as limitations on development, restrictions on hunting or fishing and measures to control pollution.

The concept of national parks originated with the establishment of the National Parks and Access to the Countryside Act 1949, a pioneering step in creating areas of protected landscapes for public enjoyment, access and conservation.

The first national park to be designated under this act was the Peak District National Park in 1951. Since then, additional parks have been designated across England, Wales and Scotland, and the UK now has 15 in total.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some of the most well-known national parks in the UK include the Lake District National Park, Eryri National Park in Wales (previously known as Snowdonia National Park) and the Cairngorms National Park in Scotland.

Where will the new national park be?

Conservation advisory body Natural England will assess potential locations for the new national park, though the ultimate decision will rest with the Government next year. According to the BBC, Natural England will review a list of potential sites, which may include areas like the Chilterns, the Cotswolds and Dorset.

Environment Secretary Steve Barclay told ITV's Good Morning Britain he would prefer for the park to be near an urban area to optimise public accessibility.

“I think one of the things we’re looking at is perhaps access to national parks and whether it should be nearer to some urban centres, and I was talking to the chief exec of Natural England about this last night,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“So we’re very open that it’s not that the government is going to decide where this is. There’ll be a process of consultation led by Natural England, working with the government on it, but that’s what we want to use the next year to decide.”

Why isn't everyone happy with the idea?

Some environmentalists have cautiously welcomed the news, as government funding for national parks has declined in real value, leading to service reductions and staff cuts.

Dr. Rose O'Neill, chief executive of the Campaign for National Parks, highlighted a concerning 40% decline in real-term funding for existing parks since 2010, describing them as being "financially throttled".

"Today's investment will go some way to easing the burden in the short term but the next crisis could be just around the corner," she said. Parks nationwide have had to reduce staff numbers and visitor services due to diminishing core grants from the government.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The general secretary of the Prospect trade union, Mike Clancy, took issue with the Government’s nature announcement. “Bold-sounding initiatives can’t hide the true state of our rivers, shorelines and natural landscapes,” he said.