Climate activists drape Rishi Sunak's mansion in 'oil black fabric'

Greenpeace says Sunak seems "quite happy to hold a blowtorch to the planet" if he can score a few political points by sowing climate division

Climate activists have scaled the Prime Minister's £2 million Yorkshire manor house and draped it in "oil-black fabric", in protest of his plans to grant a hundred new oil and gas licences during the climate crisis.

In the early hours of Thursday morning [3 August], four Greenpeace activists used ladders and climbing ropes to climb onto the building's roof, before unfolding a 200 square-metres of black fabric, covering one whole side of the building. At the same time, two others unfurled a banner, emblazoned with the words “Rishi Sunak - Oil Profits or Our Future?” across the grass in front of the house.

This comes after the Prime Minister's controversial announcement earlier this week, when he confirmed that a hundred new oil and gas exploration licences would be granted in the UK - along with announcing two new carbon capture projects - in an effort to "boost British energy independence".

The move sparked heavy criticism from Green Party politicians and climate activists alike, who said the move would fuel further climate destruction while doing nothing to help tackle the cost of living crisis.

Greenpeace activists climb onto the roof of the Prime Minister's £2m manor house in Yorkshire this morning in protest at his backing for a major expansion of North Sea oil and gas drilling amidst a summer of escalating climate impacts (Photo: Greenpeace)

The announcement came after it was revealed Rishi Sunak’s family firm signed a billion-dollar deal with BP two months before the PM opened North Sea licences. It also came in the midst of a series of apparent policy row-backs, after Labour's narrow loss in the Uxbridge by-election was attributed to an environmental policy.

Commenting on the protest, Philip Evans, Greenpeace UK’s climate campaigner, said: “We desperately need our Prime Minister to be a climate leader, not a climate arsonist.

"Just as wildfires and floods wreck homes and lives around the world, Sunak is committing to a massive expansion of oil and gas drilling," he continued. "He seems quite happy to hold a blowtorch to the planet if he can score a few political points by sowing division around climate in this country."

“Sunak is even willing to peddle the old myth about new oil and gas helping ordinary people struggling with energy bills when he knows full well it’s not true. More North Sea drilling will only benefit oil giants who stand to make even more billions from it, partly thanks to a giant loophole in Sunak’s own windfall tax."

Mr Evans said that the experts were clear - "we can’t afford any new oil and gas... what we need is a clean, affordable energy system fit for the 21st century."

A Downing Street spokesperson said “police are in attendance”, as they defended the Prime Minister's climate policies.

“We make no apology for taking the right approach to ensure our energy security, using the resources we have here at home so we are never reliant on aggressors like [Russian President Vladimir] Putin for our energy,” they said. “We are also investing in renewables and our approach supports thousands of British jobs.”

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said they were responding to reports of protest activity at a property in Kirby Sigston, near Northallerton. “Our officers are at the scene and managing the situation. We’ll provide a further update in due course.”