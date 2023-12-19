Among the 2,114 seizures were more than 300kg of ivory, thousands of turtle eggs, 30 tonnes of plants, and dozens of big cat body parts and rhino horns

Thousands of endangered plants and animals including rhino horns, live pangolins and illegally-harvested wood products have been seized, in a massive international police operation aimed at putting a stop to wildlife trafficking.

Interpol and the World Customs Organization (WCO) have released details of their major joint trafficking operation, which throughout October saw officers coordinate some 500 arrests worldwide. More than 2,000 live animals, animal products, and plant products were also seized for breaching CITES - the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora - due to the species' threatened status.

The global operation, part of a campaign that began in 2017, was named Operation Thunder, and involved police, customs, border control, environment, wildlife and forestry officials in 133 countries who worked together across borders. Among the 2,114 seizures were more than 300 kilograms of ivory, thousands of turtle eggs, 30 tonnes of plants, dozens of big cat body parts and rhino horns, as well as primates, birds and marine species. Authorities also confiscated 2,624 cubic metres of illegal timber products - enough to fill 440 shipping containers.

This pangolin was seized in Botswana as part of Operation Thunder (Photo: Interpol)

Analysis has revealed some emerging trends, with 60% of wildlife trafficking cases linked to international organized crime groups - who used routes also known for smuggling other illegal products. Protected reptiles and marine life are being exploited for luxury brand fashion, this year's Operation Thunder data showed, while online sales platforms were still being used to sell wildlife, timber and marine goods.

Illegal and legal timber products, particularly tropical hardwoods, were being blended for transport to make it difficult to detect illegally logged wood, while international organised crime groups were resorting to document fraud - such as forged CITES permits.

Bags of protected reptile eggs seized (Photo: Interpol)

Interpol secretary general Jürgen Stock said: “Important and endangered animals, birds and plants are being put at risk of extinction by wildlife and timber traffickers. These appalling crimes not only deprive the world of unique animals and plants but also countries of their natural assets and resources."

But he costs to communities were even greater, he said. "As this Operation shows, almost all environmental crime has links to other forms of crime including violence, corruption and financial crime, but also has strong links to transnational organized crimes groups."

Interpol and the WCO shared intelligence, coordinated investigations and pooled their resources to enable frontline police and customs officers to target, identify and arrest traffickers, including those operating online, as they tried to smuggle animals or timber across borders. Known traffickers wanted through Interpol’s Red Notice alert system were identified ahead of time, and were targeted when they tried to cross borders.

Hundreds of vehicles, including cars, trucks, and cargo ships, were searched at checkpoints across the world. Specialized sniffer dogs and X-ray scanners were deployed to detect hidden wildlife and camouflaged timber shipments, and hundreds of parcels, suitcases, vehicles, boats and cargo transporters were examined - as they are often used to conceal wildlife.