Pacific Golden Plover: Birdwatchers delighted as extremely rare bird usually found in Alaska and Siberia is spotted at reservoir in UK for first time
A rare bird that is usually found between Alaska, Siberia, Asia and the Pacific islands has been spotted for the first time in Derbyshire.
A first sighting of a rare Pacific Golden Plover in Derbyshire has been confirmed – taking place at a reservoir between Clay Cross and Ashover.
John Turner, who captured the picture of the bird, said: “This bird is a Pacific Golden Plover found in September last year at Ogston Reservoir by David Wragg and photographed by myself. This bird has been accepted by the British Rare Birds Committee as this, and is a first sighting for one in Derbyshire.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.