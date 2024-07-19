Pest expert explains how to 'eliminate' wasps from your garden this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As summer approaches, many of us look forward to enjoying outdoor gatherings and BBQs. However, one uninvited guest can quickly turn a pleasant afternoon into a frustrating ordeal: wasps.

While wasps play a beneficial role earlier in the year by controlling horticultural pests like black flies and aphids, they can become a nuisance during the summer months.

With an absence of larvae to look after, wasps turn their attention to fermenting fruits and sugary foods, posing a threat to outdoor gatherings.

John Stewart, a member of the technical team at sustainable pest prevention specialist, Pelsis Group, shares his expert advice on how to keep wasps at bay and ensure your summer BBQ remains enjoyable and pest-free.

1. Use wasp traps

“To protect your family from wasps in the summer months, Green Protect Wasp & Flying Insect Trap can be strategically placed in your garden to draw wasps away from the area that you want to protect,” advises John.

“These non-toxic solutions are normally positioned around the fence line and can significantly reduce the likelihood of painful stings. The lure remains active for six weeks and refills can be purchased to provide continuous protection.”

2. Utilise insect aerosols and rackets

“If you’re after a quick and effective solution and find wasps buzzing around you as you enjoy a cheeseburger, Pest-Stop Wasp & Flying Insect Killer will promptly eliminate them.

“For those who prefer not to use chemicals, an Electric Fly Racket or an electronic Indoor Insect Flykiller offers non-toxic alternatives that rely on an electric grid to manage the insects.”

3. Install physical barriers

"Creating physical barriers can also help in keeping wasps at bay," John suggests.

"Mesh screens or netting around your dining area can effectively prevent wasps from getting too close.

“Additionally, setting up food covers over dishes when not in use can reduce the attraction for wasps. These barriers provide an extra layer of protection, ensuring a more enjoyable and worry-free outdoor experience."

4. Maintain a tidy garden

“Preventing wasps from being attracted to your garden is good hygiene,” John explains.

“Pick up any fallen fruit and dispose of it first thing in the morning to minimise food sources for the wasps.

“When hosting a BBQ, promptly clean up any spilled sugary foods or liquids, and ensure that children’s hands and faces are clean if they’ve been eating sweets, ice creams, or drinking juice.

“Also, make sure that bin lids are tightly closed to prevent wasps from entering. If you notice an unusually high number of wasps, there may be a nest nearby and a pest professional should be consulted to remove it safely.”